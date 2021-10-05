Snappy Named One of the Top 250 Fintech Startups by CB Insights

Snappy is honored for bringing innovation to the gifting market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech250—Snappy, a global gifting platform helping organizations create connections with their teams and customers through fun, personal gifts, is proud to be named to CB Insights Fintech 250 List joining companies such as Stripe, Brex, Revolut, Carta, and more.

The companies were selected by CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit from a pool of over 17,000 companies based on several factors including company business models, momentum in the market, Mosaic scores- CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

The 2021 Fintech 250 includes startups at various stages of development and has raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals, according to CB Insights. Of the 2021 Fintech 250 cohort, 47% of companies have remained or since become unicorns with a $1B+ valuation. Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-rounds of $100M+ equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250. Snappy announced a $70M Series C funding round in May 2021, and has grown rapidly since its founding in 2015

Hani Goldstein, Snappy’s CEO and Co-Founder commented: “It’s an honor to be recognized among prestigious companies such as Stripe, Brex, Revolut, Carta, and more. We are proud to have built a platform that makes showing appreciation as easy as possible, helping organizations recognize and reward their employees and provide company benefits that they really love.”

Snappy is leading the way in disrupting the gifting market and establishing a new category – gifting-as-a-service. Making gifting easy for gift senders, and fun and flexible for recipients, Snappy is bringing together the best of marketplace technology with the best of personalization and creativity to deliver gifts that delight, every time. Snappy now has more than 1,400 enterprise customers, including Microsoft, Uber, Comcast and Zoom, and sends gifts to more than 75 countries around the world.

To see the complete Fintech 250 List, go to: www.cbinsights.com/research/report/fintech-250-startups-most-promising/

About Snappy

​​Founded in 2015, Snappy is an award-winning gifting platform that combines fun, personal gifting experiences with advanced technology that takes the guesswork out of gifting. We help companies show true appreciation to their employees and customers, spreading smiles and boosting loyalty and productivity at the touch of a button. Snappy is headquartered in New York and employs over 200 people across four countries. Snappy is growing rapidly and has recently been named the fastest-growing company in the NY region and the 15th fastest-growing company in America by Inc. Magazine with a three-year revenue growth of 18,708%. Snappy was also named to Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces list as well as Fortune’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces.” Snappy’s stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts, leads the way in unlocking the power of human kindness at work. For more information, visit www.snappy.com.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

