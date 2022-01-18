Snappy Kraken Launches Three New Marketing Initiatives for Financial Advisers in 2022

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdamMorgan—Snappy Kraken, the MarTech leader serving financial services professionals, is introducing three new marketing programs in 2022, designed to significantly accelerate organic business growth: a free series of live workshops, the inaugural financial adviser marketing Jolt! conference, and a $1,000 advertising credit.

Once a month starting on January 19 at 3 p.m. EST, Snappy Kraken will be offering nine, free, interactive, 90-minute workshopping sessions with Snappy Kraken Chief Executive Officer Robert Sofia, who is also author of Amazon best-selling book Blend Out. During these workshops, financial advisers and their internal marketing teams will hone their skills while putting their marketing ideas and theories into practice.

“Financial advisers and marketing professionals are trying their best to stand out among their competition but we’re seeing a lot of advisers getting caught up in the minutiae of their campaigns rather than focusing on the real heart of the message they’re trying to get across,” Sofia said. “Our workshops will walk participants through a demonstration of the core principles that have fueled the growth of hundreds of Snappy Kraken advisors and will give our users that extra edge to get noticed. These are interactive opportunities that will address advisers’ pressing questions, which will be answered by expert marketers as well as their own peer group.”

Also debuting this year is Snappy Kraken’s Jolt! Conference in Las Vegas from May 4 – 6. This three-day event will feature 21 sessions with successful marketers from within financial services as well as leaders in marketing and creative services more broadly such as Adam Morgan, Executive Creative Director at Adobe and business innovator and author of the best seller Think Like Zuck Ekaterina Walter.

Financial advisers who join Snappy Kraken in January will receive a $1,000 credit toward advertising when they complete three basic marketing activities. This credit will help advisers get in front of some fresh prospects and equates to about 20 new introductions.

“The biggest hurdle advisers face in marketing successfully is often related to mustering the motivation to put the effort in,” noted Snappy Kraken Chief Marketing Officer Angel Gonzalez. “So, for 2022, Snappy Kraken is giving advisers a way to jumpstart their year and find the motivation they need.”

To register for Blend Out Mastery classes, go to Blend Out Mastery Registration. For more information about the Jolt! Conference, go to Jolt Conference. To sign up for Snappy Kraken membership, visit Snappy Kraken.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision making drives each marketing campaign; Snappy Kraken publicly releases an annual marketing research report highlighting the trends that they will use to better serve their members. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row. It ranked number three on the 2020 Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For list. At the Wealth Management Awards In 2021, Snappy Kraken won the Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its trademark “Cold to Gold Framework.”

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisers, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

