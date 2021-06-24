SnapLogic Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Digital Process Automation Solution

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform earns prestigious industry recognition for second year in a row

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform has been named Best Digital Process Automation Solution of 2021 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. This year’s recognition follows SnapLogic’s win last year for the Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) award. Each year, the CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative and leading-edge business technology products around the world.

“Demand for automation technologies has skyrocketed in recent years, helping to drive organizational agility, productivity, and growth. So to be recognized by SIIA as the top solution in the market to help companies automate core business processes and complex workflows is fantastic,” said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. “This award is a testament to the hard work of the SnapLogic team and their drive to consistently deliver innovation in our platform. It’s this commitment to innovation that provides real value to our customers, enabling them to easily connect applications and data, automate core business processes, and accelerate decision-making.”

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online program on June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the CODiE Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about this year’s winners are listed at: https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

