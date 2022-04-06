SnapLogic Achieves Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation

SnapLogic and Google Cloud team up to help customers modernize cloud data warehousing and drive smarter decisions through data

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ELT—SnapLogic, a leader in Enterprise Automation, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud and has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation. Together, SnapLogic and Google Cloud are making it even faster and easier for customers to move data from hundreds of applications and data sources into Google BigQuery, accelerating data analysis and decision making.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that aims to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery, Google Cloud’s multi-cloud data warehouse. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery by running a series of data integration tests and comparing results against benchmarks, working closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refining documentation for mutual customers.

By earning this designation, SnapLogic has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the SnapLogic platform they use today works seamlessly with BigQuery. Additionally, those not already using SnapLogic can save time on the evaluation phase because of the designation.

“To compete and grow in today’s dynamic business environment, organizations need insights that are extracted from real-time data and delivered to the right people at the right time,” said Mark Gibbs, Vice President of Product Management at SnapLogic. “The combined power of Google BigQuery and SnapLogic provides customers with the ability to streamline this process, ensuring that leaders across the organization always have what they need to make better and faster business decisions.”

SnapLogic enables customers to easily connect applications and data sources to Google BigQuery, without any coding, while also adopting a modern architecture for Extract, Load, and Transform (ELT). SnapLogic ELT for Google BigQuery extends the visual transformation language to automate integration pipelines for Google Cloud’s multi-cloud data warehouse, while also enabling IT to securely democratize access to workers across the organization.

“Businesses are increasingly deploying platforms like SnapLogic alongside BigQuery to execute data-driven digital transformations,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Recognizing SnapLogic as Cloud Ready – BigQuery indicates that integrations between SnapLogic deliver an excellent experience for customers, and ultimately can help customers implement SnapLogic and BigQuery more quickly and effectively, reducing their time to value and decisions.”

By being part of the program, SnapLogic will also collaborate closely with Google’s partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

Some of the common use cases for SnapLogic and Google BigQuery include:

Sales : Empower sales teams with automated, predictive analytics. For example, stream data from Salesforce to Google BigQuery, represent the results in Looker, and send a push notification in Slack to sales account reps, allowing them to sell more.

: Empower sales teams with automated, predictive analytics. For example, stream data from Salesforce to Google BigQuery, represent the results in Looker, and send a push notification in Slack to sales account reps, allowing them to sell more. Finance : Help finance teams identify cost inefficiencies by analyzing years of data from siloed data sources, including Oracle and SAP.

: Help finance teams identify cost inefficiencies by analyzing years of data from siloed data sources, including Oracle and SAP. Retail : Find operational efficiency opportunities for retail users by connecting legacy ERP software with modern day analytics, alerting them to restock items before they sell out.

To learn more about SnapLogic’s new Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation, read this blog. For more information about SnapLogic’s partnership with Google Cloud, click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

