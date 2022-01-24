Snapdocs First to Achieve MISMO Certification for eClosing System Providers

Snapdocs’ eClosing Platform, Procedures & Policies Certified as Compliant with MISMO Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snapdocs, a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, announced today that its eClosing offering has been certified as compliant with the MISMO® eClosing System Certification Requirements. Snapdocs is the first – and at present, the only – eClosing provider to achieve this certification from MISMO.

MISMO is the standards development body for the mortgage industry. MISMO standards are accepted and deployed by every type of entity involved in creating mortgages, and they are required by most regulators, housing agencies and the GSEs that participate in the industry.

The MISMO eClosing System Certification provides lenders, investors, settlement agents, and consumers assurance that Snapdocs’ platform, policies, and procedures have met or exceeded a broad array of rigorous industry requirements such as:

Verification of the signer’s identity

Presentation of electronic records for eSignature

Application of eSignatures to electronic records

Application of tamper-evident seals on electronic records

Content and integrity of eClosing transaction audit trails

“Snapdocs is committed to exceeding industry standards for digital closings, and we’re thrilled to demonstrate this commitment to industry through the MISMO eClosing System Certification,” said Camelia Martin, VP of Industry & Regulatory Affairs at Snapdocs. “MISMO standards and certification programs are critical to instilling trust and confidence in digital mortgage transactions.”

MISMO launched its eMortgage Technology Certification Program to assist in the identification of technology providers that comply with industry standards. The program also certifies providers of Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, a certification that Snapdocs has also achieved and maintains.

