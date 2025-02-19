Snapdocs Becomes First eVault Provider to Achieve MISMO® Certification

This milestone builds upon the company’s previous achievements of becoming the first MISMO-certified eClosing system and receiving MISMO's RON certification

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, has become the first to achieve compliance with MISMO’s eVault System Standards, underscoring its commitment to advancing secure, compliant, and seamless transactions involving electronic promissory notes (eNotes).

The certification, awarded after a rigorous third-party evaluation1, confirms that the Snapdocs eVault meets all operational and technical requirements for the secure storage, management, and transfer of eNotes—ensuring that the integrity, transferability, and enforceability of eNotes are protected.

“We congratulate Snapdocs on their success in becoming the first eVault provider to achieve certification for compliance with the MISMO standards,” said Jonathan Kearns, Vice President of Product at MISMO. “MISMO standards help reduce friction between trading partners including lenders, servicers, investors and others. Obtaining the MISMO eVault Certification provides the industry confidence that Snapdocs meets the MISMO standards, which can be utilized when companies are selecting solutions for their business needs.”

Designed specifically for the mortgage industry, the Snapdocs eVault was built from the ground up without leveraging third-party source code. This investment has enabled Snapdocs' customers to achieve eNote adoption at 2X the industry average2, with the company now powering 1 in 6 eNote originations industry-wide3.

"Snapdocs made the process of adopting eNotes so easy and flawless. Our team was very knowledgeable and prepared to scale eNote transactions as a result. Accelerating eNote adoption eliminated signing errors, simplified the process for our post-closing team, and sped up delivery to our warehouse partners and investors," said Kristen Manriquez, VP of Capital Markets at Legacy Mutual Mortgage.

This milestone follows Snapdocs’ previous achievements of becoming the first provider to receive MISMO’s eClosing System Certification in 2022 and receiving MISMO’s RON Certification in 2020.

1 MISMO eVault System Certification criteria. 2 Data derived from total loan volume transacted on the Snapdocs platform from January 2023 to July 2024, alongside research conducted by Arizent on the top 100 mortgage lenders. 3 Data derived from total eNote originations transacted on the Snapdocs platform compared to the total eNote originations recorded by the MERS® eRegistry for 2024.

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power a mortgage closing. Our platform automates every interaction between lenders and title companies from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. With our patented AI technology, hands-on customer service, and extensive settlement and notary networks, all mortgage participants enjoy accurate, smooth, and secure closings. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. Snapdocs makes mortgage a snap. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

