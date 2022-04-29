Snap-on to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

KENOSHA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking on or by copying and pasting the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer21/sna/2541598, into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website at the aforementioned links for a period of 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $4.25 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com.

