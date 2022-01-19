Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Home Business Wire Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results...
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

