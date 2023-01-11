SMS Assist Earns Prestigious “2023 Best Places To Work” U.S. Award From Built In for Second Year in a Row

Office culture recognized for excellence by national organization

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In announced today that SMS Assist, an industry-leading facilities maintenance technology company, was honored with its 2023 Best Places To Work Award for the second year in a row. SMS Assist earned a place on 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Chicago. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the largest tech markets across the U.S.

“Throughout my tenure as CEO, I have strived to create a workplace culture that values our team members and the commitment they make to our clients,” said SMS Assist CEO Marc Shiffman. “I’m proud of each and every leader of this company for their role in creating a great work environment.”

SMS Assist provides property management solutions for more than 200,000 residential and commercial properties through its cloud-based platform and network of 20,000 service providers. Retail stores, banks, restaurants, rental homes, and more make up the properties that rely on SMS Assist’s proprietary technology platform, in-house subject matter experts, and 24/7 support.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

