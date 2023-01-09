<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Smith System Announces Acquisition of Driving Dynamics
Business Wire

Smith System Announces Acquisition of Driving Dynamics

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith System Driver Improvement Institute, Inc. (“Smith System”), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC (“LLCP”), announced today that it has acquired Driving Dynamics, Inc. (“Driving Dynamics”).

Based in Newark, Delaware, Driving Dynamics provides driver safety training services for commercial fleet clients across the U.S. Over its 30-year history, Driving Dynamics has developed innovative offerings of virtual and in-person classroom training, behind-the-wheel exercises, eLearning content, and driver risk management programs to improve driver safety and lower fleet crash rates.

Driving Dynamics brings a wealth of talent and an exciting complement of driver safety training capabilities and curricula to Smith System,” commented Tony Douglas, CEO and President of Smith System. “Driving Dynamics builds on Smith System’s prior acquisitions of OQSG and Driver’s Alert, and further solidifies our market-leading position as one of the fastest-growing and most comprehensive providers of workplace safety training services.”

Debbie Balestra, Vice President and General Manager of Driving Dynamics, added, “We are excited to join Smith System and to serve our current and prospective customers with an expanded set of safety training capabilities.”

Smith System is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P. (“LLCP”).

Honigman LLP acted as legal counsel to Smith System and LLCP on the transaction.

About Smith System

Smith System is a leading provider of workplace safety training solutions for large commercial fleets, helping its customers (i) reduce costs associated with negative operating behaviors, and (ii) comply with stringent regulations. The company delivers its training content through multiple, convenient delivery formats (on-road, classroom, and eLearning) and has trained millions of employees in over 100 countries and in 15+ languages. Smith System was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors including education, professional services, franchising and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

Since inception, LLCP has managed over $13.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm and The Hague.

Contacts

Mark Semer/Sara Widmann

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257 4170

llcp@gasthalter.com

Articoli correlati

MDT Partners with Comply-YES!, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUSOs team up to help credit unions better navigate the regulatory landscape FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a...
Continua a leggere

United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "US Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Continua a leggere

FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MDT Partners with Comply-YES!, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

Business Wire