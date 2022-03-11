Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #commsuite–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“This past year’s momentum, spurred by the largest acquisition in our history, was truly transformational for Smith Micro, positioning us for success in 2022 and beyond,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “During 2021, we accomplished several key milestones across the entire organization building a stronger foundation for ongoing success. In 2021, we added several Tier 1 carriers to our global digital family safety customer base, expanding our leadership by delivering our Family Digital Lifestyle vision to a large and growing marketplace.

“We have gained valuable experience and learned critical lessons over the past year that will pave the way for a smooth migration of carriers to the SafePath® platform, offering a seamless transition for the consumers using these family safety solutions,” Smith continued. “Our exciting transformation will carry on through 2022 as we continue to strengthen both our market growth and our partnerships with our valuable carrier customers.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $14.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $12.4 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 gross profit was $10.6 million compared to $11.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 72 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 89 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.07 loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, CFO transition costs, gain on sale of software product, and acquisition costs) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million, or $0.04 loss on a per share basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $58.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $51.3 million reported in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $45.7 million, compared to $46.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 78 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 90 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $31.0 million, or $0.61 loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, CFO transition costs, acquisition costs which include changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to the acquisition of certain non-development intellectual property, and gain on sale of software product) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.04 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.4 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $16.1 million.

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures and a non-GAAP reconciliation from GAAP gross profit, net (loss) income before taxes, and net (loss) income to the following non-GAAP metrics: non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, CFO transition costs, acquisition costs, including changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to the acquisition of certain non-development intellectual property, and gain on sale of software product. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected, and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, delays in adoption of our products and services by our customers and their end users, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) unaudited audited December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & cash equivalents $ 16,078 $ 25,754 Accounts receivable, net 10,590 12,347 Prepaid and other assets 1,988 1,189 Total current assets 28,656 39,290 Equipment & improvements, net 2,698 2,170 Right-of-use assets 5,710 5,785 Other assets 620 694 Intangible assets, net 42,631 12,698 Goodwill 35,041 12,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 115,356 $ 72,903 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,301 $ 2,282 Accrued payroll and benefits 4,055 2,867 Current operating lease liabilities 1,400 1,433 Other accrued liabilities 436 216 Deferred revenue 176 1,572 Total current liabilities 9,368 8,370 Operating lease liabilities 4,467 4,805 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 844 953 Deferred tax liability, net 117 59 Total non-current liabilities 5,428 5,817 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 54 41 Additional paid in capital 352,779 279,905 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (252,273 ) (221,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 100,560 58,716 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 115,356 $ 72,903

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) unaudited unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 14,679 $ 12,416 $ 58,422 $ 51,300 Cost of revenues 4,103 1,422 12,698 5,190 Gross profit 10,576 10,994 45,724 46,110 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,153 2,266 11,581 9,096 Research and development 7,137 4,965 26,197 17,772 General and administrative 4,174 3,060 17,920 12,801 Amortization of intangible assets 142 715 8,100 2,920 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 12,864 — Total operating expenses 14,606 11,006 76,662 42,589 Operating (loss) income (4,030 ) (12 ) (30,938 ) 3,521 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 9 2 34 96 Gain on sale of software product — 711 — 711 Other income (expense), net 69 (5 ) 76 (3 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (3,952 ) 696 (30,828 ) 4,325 Income tax expense 56 116 215 160 Net (loss) income $ (4,008 ) $ 580 $ (31,043 ) $ 4,165 Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,454 41,262 51,232 40,808 Diluted 54,454 43,305 51,232 42,764

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) unaudited unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 30, Ended December 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,008 ) $ 580 $ (31,043 ) $ 4,165 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 466 $ 906 9,338 3,582 Non-cash rent expense $ 341 $ 305 1,160 1,110 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ — $ — 12,864 — Gain on sale of software products $ — $ (711 ) — (711 ) Provision for adjustments to accounts receivable and doubtful accounts $ 8 $ (1 ) 5 (60 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ — $ — (97 ) — Gain on disposal of fixed assets $ (14 ) $ — (14 ) — Stock based compensation $ 1,226 $ 812 4,848 3,064 Deferred income taxes $ 58 $ 153 58 153 Changes in operating accounts: $ — $ — Accounts receivable $ 1,987 $ (2,428 ) 7,938 (1,269 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets $ (69 ) $ 142 (268 ) (388 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (14,661 ) $ (121 ) (16,309 ) (1,906 ) Deferred revenue $ (525 ) $ 11 (1,396 ) 184 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,191 ) (352 ) (12,916 ) 7,924 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net $ — $ — (56,865 ) (13,500 ) Proceeds from sale of software products $ 118 $ 367 192 367 Capital expenditures $ (92 ) $ (111 ) (830 ) (1,323 ) Purchase of equity instrument $ — $ (32 ) — (225 ) Net cash used in investing activities 26 224 (57,503 ) (14,681 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants $ — $ — 2,066 4,196 Payments related to contingent consideration $ (1,136 ) $ — (1,136 ) — Proceeds from stock sale for employee stock purchase plan $ 28 $ 11 65 29 Proceeds from exercise of stock options $ (21 ) $ (1 ) 37 18 Proceeds from common stock offering $ — $ — 59,711 — Net cash provided by financing activities (1,129 ) 10 60,743 4,243 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,294 ) (118 ) (9,676 ) (2,514 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 32,372 25,872 25,754 28,268 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,078 $ 25,754 $ 16,078 $ 25,754

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization CFO



Transition



Costs Gain on



Sale of



Software



Product Acquisition



Costs Non-



GAAP Three Months Ended 12/31/2021 Gross profit $ 10,576 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 10,576 Selling and marketing expenses 3,153 (239 ) – – – – 2,914 Research and development expenses 7,137 (260 ) – – – – 6,877 General and administrative expenses 4,174 (727 ) – (179 ) – (81 ) 3,187 Amortization of intangible assets 142 – (142 ) – – – – Change in fair value of contingent consideration – – – – – – – Total operating expenses 14,606 (1,226 ) (142 ) (179 ) – (81 ) 12,978 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (3,952 ) 1,226 142 179 – 81 (2,324 ) Net (loss) income (4,008 ) 1,226 142 179 – 81 (2,380 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic (0.07 ) 0.02 0.00 0.00 – 0.00 (0.04 ) (Loss) earnings per share: diluted (0.07 ) 0.02 0.00 0.00 – 0.00 (0.04 ) Three Months Ended 12/31/2020 Gross profit $ 10,994 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 10,994 Selling and marketing expenses 2,266 (145 ) – – – – 2,121 Research and development expenses 4,965 (147 ) – – – – 4,818 General and administrative expenses 3,060 (520 ) – – – – 2,540 Amortization of intangible assets 715 – (715 ) – – – – Total operating expenses 11,006 (812 ) (715 ) – – – 9,479 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 696 812 715 – (711 ) – 1,512 Net income (loss) 580 812 715 – (711 ) – 1,396 Earnings (loss) per share: basic 0.01 0.02 0.02 – (0.02 ) – 0.03 Earnings (loss) per share: diluted 0.01 0.02 0.02 – (0.02 ) – 0.03 Note: Earnings (loss) per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock



Compensation Intangibles



Amortization CFO



Transition



Costs Acquisition



Costs Non



Development



Intellectual



Property Gain on



Sale of



Software



Product Non-



GAAP Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2021 Gross profit $ 45,724 $ 1 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 45,725 Selling and marketing expenses 11,581 (901 ) – – – – – 10,680 Research and development expenses 26,197 (965 ) – – – – – 25,232 General and administrative expenses 17,920 (2,981 ) – (322 ) (1,668 ) (1,000 ) – 11,949 Amortization of intangible assets 8,100 – (8,100 ) – – – – – Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,864 – – – (12,864 ) – – – Total operating expenses 76,662 (4,847 ) (8,100 ) (322 ) (14,532 ) (1,000 ) – 47,861 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (30,828 ) 4,848 8,100 322 14,532 1,000 – (2,026 ) Net (loss) income (31,043 ) 4,848 8,100 322 14,532 1,000 – (2,241 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic (0.61 ) 0.09 0.16 0.01 0.28 0.02 – (0.04 ) (Loss) earnings per share: diluted (0.61 ) 0.09 0.16 0.01 0.28 0.02 – (0.04 ) Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2020 Gross profit $ 46,110 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 46,110 Selling and marketing expenses 9,096 (549 ) – – – – – 8,547 Research and development expenses 17,772 (559 ) – – – – – 17,213 General and administrative expenses 12,801 (1,956 ) – – (918 ) – – 9,927 Amortization of intangible assets 2,920 – (2,920 ) – – – – – Total operating expenses 42,589 (3,064 ) (2,920 ) – (918 ) – – 35,687 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,325 3,064 2,920 – 918 – (711 ) 10,516 Net income (loss) 4,165 3,064 2,920 – 918 – (711 ) 10,356 Earnings (loss) per share: basic 0.10 0.08 0.07 – 0.02 – (0.02 ) 0.25 Earnings (loss) per share: diluted 0.10 0.07 0.07 – 0.02 – (0.02 ) 0.24 Note: Earnings (loss) per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

