Smith Acquires Digital Marketing Agency Adept to Deliver Growth Acceleration Across All Stages of the Customer Journey

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#performancecommerce–Smith, a global performance commerce agency, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Adept, a Columbus, Ohio-based agency best known for maximizing brand growth through digital marketing. Through this acquisition, the agency will deliver on its commitment to relentless optimization across all stages of the customer journey, transforming potential into performance.

“Our mission remains laser-focused on driving outcomes that enable our clients to grow sustainably. Now with the proven power of Adept, we are poised to take a holistic approach to address the ever-changing demands of the modern customer,” said Tony Steel, CEO of Smith. “The combined strengths of Smith and Adept allow us to realize our mutual vision for growth—for our clients, teams and partners.”

With over 20 years of commerce experience supporting a variety of Fortune 1000 brands, Smith is responsible for enabling thousands of transactions around the globe each day. That success fuels year-over-year growth and the addition of Adept will only strengthen that trajectory for 2022 and beyond.

Adept CEO Danielle Walton founded the company to be a catalyst for growth. Since its inception, Adept has grown organically and through acquisition, attracting clients including Fifth Third Bank, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The James Cancer Hospital, AEP Energy and AAA Ohio Auto Club. Being acquired by Smith gives Adept clients access to expanded user experience and front-end development offerings, plus expertise in enterprise platforms including SAP, Adobe, Salesforce and Sitecore.

“Adept exists to drive growth, and by becoming a Smith company, we only strengthen our ability to continue to deliver on that promise,” said Walton. “The future of marketing is integration across all stages of the customer journey, and together with Smith, we are exceptionally positioned to not only deliver at the highest level for clients but also lead the future of digital performance.”

Smith’s and Adept’s shared cultural values and commitment to driving client outcomes played a central role in bringing the companies together. Adept will continue to maintain its name and Columbus office for the foreseeable future. Also, Walton will continue to lead the agency’s digital marketing service offerings.

“People who work in digital are energized by what’s new and next. By combining Smith and Adept, we have created an environment where each team member has enhanced opportunities to do more, try more and learn more,” said Steel. “It’s one thing to work for a company that can deliver in one domain, but it’s an entirely different experience to be part of a world-class team dedicated to driving growth for global brands.”

Both agencies are currently hiring. Visit www.adeptmarketing.com and www.smithcommerce.com to learn more.

