SMG Recognized as Leader In G2 Experience Management Evaluation

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has been named a leader in G2’s Grid® Report for Experience Management | Summer 2021. SMG was named a leader for having a substantial market presence and receiving a high customer satisfaction score, with an overwhelming majority of users giving the platform a 4- or 5-star rating and indicating they are likely to recommend SMG.

Products shown on the Grid for Experience Management are ranked based on customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into four categories on the Grid: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche. Of the vendors evaluated for the report, SMG received the highest possible scores for vertical-specific solutions, customer satisfaction (CSAT) score and Net Promoter Score (NPS). In addition, SMG outpaced the industry average in the following categories: meets requirements, ease of doing business with and quality of support.

“As an experience management provider, it’s an honor to be recognized by our clients for providing market-focused solutions and outstanding service,” said SMG President Ken White. “With a history of creating long-term strategic partnerships, we understand client feedback is one of the most valuable channels for understanding market needs and helping brands provide better experiences.”

By measuring experiences at every touchpoint and delivering insights across the enterprise, SMG’s software with a service (SwaS) model helps organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn + detractors and drive operational efficiencies. SMG provides analysis support, insight delivery and strategic partnership—going far beyond the traditional software as a service (SaaS) model common in the experience management market.

G2 releases Grid and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. To qualify for the Experience Management category, the product must provide all the features of an enterprise feedback management solution; connect with other repositories of data; analyze and segment experience data across all points in the customer journey; deliver relevant, real-time insights from feedback to relevant stakeholders; provide multidirectional communication channels to allow stakeholders to respond to feedback or share it with leadership; and facilitate closed-loop action items based on respondent sentiment.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Contacts

Paul Arnhold



o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783



parnhold@smg.com