SMB Ally Rollo to Launch Inaugural EV Delivery Fleet in Las Vegas, Disrupting Legacy Shipping’s Last Mile

Focused on solving legacy carriers’ last-mile pain points–including its pollution–Rollo will be offering carbon-friendly free pickups for all carriers and a $5 flat-rate fee for Vegas-to-Vegas deliveries.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rollo announced today the launch of its Las Vegas EV Fleet, a carbon-friendly solution to last-mile logistics. Rollo will be offering free pick up for legacy carriers, GPS tracking, and same-day delivery on packages within Las Vegas–Rollo’s first test market–with plans for expansion into other metropolitan cities.

Shipping with a legacy carrier comes with its problems: poor customer service, no driver communication, complex processes for the shipper, requirements to add specific weight and dimensions of each package, unexpected fees, unreliable delivery, and many times, no proof of delivery, to name a few. Rollo is disrupting the shipping industry by creating a seamless experience for customers.

With e-commerce growing by 23% per year, the increase in last-mile delivery vehicles is causing an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Nearly 300 billion parcels are expected to be delivered annually by 2026, making it more urgent than ever to make last-mile delivery more economically and environmentally sustainable.

“We are bringing legacy shipping into the 21st century, which of course includes using Electric Vehicles to prove that shipping can and should be painless for everyone, including the environment,” said Kevin Faro, Founder and CEO of Rollo. “Industry predictions are forecasting a 36% rise in the number of delivery vehicles in the world’s top 100 cities by 2030, leading to an emissions increase of over 30%. We are doing this to minimize our carbon footprint as a powerful e-commerce ally for businesses looking to ship fast and easily.”

Anyone with the Rollo app can take advantage of these services. No need to have a Rollo printer or even shipping materials. Rollo will be using an entirely electric vehicle fleet as part of its mission to make that last mile a smooth ride without the headaches of driving packages to a shipping office and waiting in long lines.

Kicking off January with an increased presence at CES (LVCC 15543) and Pepcom in Las Vegas, where the company is based, Rollo’s founder and CEO Kevin Faro is committed to bringing stress-free shipping to customers.

Rollo is a one-stop shipping solution. With a cost-saving, ink-free wireless label printer, shipping app and now delivery service, Rollo is disrupting its multi-billion dollar industry.

About Rollo



Located in Las Vegas, Rollo makes shipping easy, fast and fun for small- to medium-sized businesses and the everyday shipper. Since the launch of the Rollo Printer in 2016, the company has sold over 250,000 Rollo printers and processes millions of shipments annually. In addition to being the only mobile-friendly shipping service, Rollo offers up to 90% discounts on regular legacy carriers but without the usual headaches of the customer-unfriendly behemoths that still dominate shipping. Rollo is also popular on social media, especially on TikTok with #rolloprinter trending at 32.5M views. Rollo prioritizes partnering with small businesses, entrepreneurs and talented creators to give insight into the different types of people that use Rollo in their shipping routine.

* Shipping rates are set by the carrier, and discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Photographs and video: https://www.rollo.com/media-kit

Rollo, Rollo Printer, Rollo Ship, Rollo Ship Manager, Rollo Wireless Printer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nelu, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Bianca Repasi

480-751-7456

press@rollo.com