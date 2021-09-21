SmartyStreets Inks Deal With All BYU Female Student-Athletes

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartyStreets, a leader in location data intelligence, is pleased to announce entering into name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreements with all female student-athletes at BYU that could surpass $2,000,000 in benefits paid to the athletes.

At a special event held on Tuesday, September 21, Jonathan Oliver, Founder and CEO of SmartyStreets, extended this opportunity to all student-athletes on BYU female sports teams.

This is the first opportunity presented to all female student-athletes since the NCAA rules changes went into effect in July. The recent changes allow college athletes to receive compensation for endorsements for the first time in the modern era.

Under the agreement with SmartyStreets, each female student-athlete will be compensated up to $6,000 for sharing about SmartyStreets on their social media accounts and participating in various company events and activities. With more than 300 female athletes at BYU, the total compensation could surpass $2 million.

In addition to the NIL agreements with student-athletes, SmartyStreets is also donating facility and equipment upgrades to BYU female athletes.

“The dedication, commitment and hard work of these strong female athletes is often not as visible,“ said Oliver. “We are excited to provide an additional spotlight on these athletes to create opportunities for them to build their personal and professional brands.”

“We are happy to see SmartyStreets take the lead in supporting the success of these incredible student-athletes,” said Tom Holmoe, Athletic Director at BYU.

