Smarty Named Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah Valley by BusinessQ

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Qgis–Smarty, a leader in location data intelligence, was named in the 2022 UV50 as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Utah Valley. Smarty ranked 22 on the annual list by BusinessQ Magazine with a 3-year growth rate of 142 percent. Organizations like FedEx, NASA, Microsoft, DHL, and businesses of all sizes rely on Smarty’s address verification, autocomplete, geocoding, and enrichment for over 240 countries & territories. In 2022, Smarty surpassed 2 trillion total addresses processed and 2.5 billion+ daily addresses.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as one of Utah Valley’s fastest-growing companies. This growth is only possible because of an obsession with creating the best product technically possible,” shared Jonathan Oliver, CEO of Smarty. “In development, we emphasize superior location data accuracy, best-in-class reliability, redundancy, and ludicrous speeds. Companies that discover Smarty’s tools tend to stick around and tell all their friends about us.”

Much of Smarty’s growth is from word-of-mouth. Unlike many startups, Smarty is self-funded. Customers are always the priority since there are no investors or board of directors to appease. Clean coding, a clear product vision, and skill development have led to 100% uptime, near-infinite scalability, happy customers, and strong company culture.

“Company culture is more than an ice cream machine and a ping pong table. When teams put out constant fires because of ancient, buggy, or rushed code, soft serve can’t mask the daily dread,” continued Oliver. “We want pride in our work, to create value, and to like our coworkers. With those needs met, we crave challenges, growth, and new skills. That is what we strive to give employees.”

Fun is also essential at Smarty, one of their 3 core values and a considerable contributor to the company’s industry-leading technology. More than ice cream machines, fun at Smarty means regular offsite company lunches, Super Smash Brother tournaments, a loaded kitchen, board games, movie script readings, karaoke, and company-sponsored trips to places like Hawaii, Disney World, and the Caribbean. All that fun leads to camaraderie, understanding others’ challenges, empathy, and creating world-class location data products.

High-quality tools and address data help businesses reduce costs, increase revenue, and mitigate liability. Smarty can integrate into your systems and lower shipping expenses, simplify checkout forms, fill in address data gaps, and provide more precise data to edge out your competition. Visit Smarty to see how address data helps businesses worldwide.

About Smarty

Smarty is a leader in location data intelligence—providing enterprise-grade address validation, standardization, and geocoding services in 240+ countries and territories. Customers process billions of addresses daily through Smarty’s easy-to-use website tools, SDKs, and fully documented APIs.

More information about Smarty can be found at https://www.smarty.com.

Contacts

John Pilmer



john@pilmerpr.com

801-369-7535