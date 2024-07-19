Home Business Wire SMArtX Advisory Solutions Unveils Premier Select Manager List Highlighting Elite Investment Strategies...
SMArtX Advisory Solutions Unveils Premier Select Manager List Highlighting Elite Investment Strategies for Q2 2024

SMArtX’s Enhanced Select Manager List Empowers Advisors with Top-Tier Investment Choices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisorTech–SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology and architect of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform (‘TAMP’), proudly announces the latest enhancements to its Select Manager List. This meticulously curated list represents the pinnacle of investment strategies currently available on the SMArtX platform, identified through an extensive screening process overseen by the newly appointed Chief Investment Officer, Dan Phillips, and Chief Investment Strategist Pascal Roduit.


The Select Manager List, a distinguished offering from the recently established SMArtX Investment Solutions team, caters to clients seeking a refined pool of high-performing strategies. Roduit’s proprietary methodology has refined the selection from 1,350 total strategies currently available on the SMArtX platform down to 103, split into “Gold” and “Silver” tiers across various investment categories.

The four-step screening process emphasizes alpha generation over a peer group benchmark, a positively skewed risk and return profile distribution, downside and tail-risk management, and consistency of returns.

“Manager selection is a key element of the investment process,” said CIO Dan Phillips. “Pascal’s innovative approach ensures our clients can access strategies that not only generate alpha but also manage risk effectively and deliver consistent returns.”

“We owe our sustained asset growth to our commitment to evolving with our clients’ needs,” added Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX. “Our proprietary strategy selection process is rigorous, repeatable, and unbiased, instilling confidence in advisors as they build client portfolios. We continue to innovate, providing cutting-edge tools and features on our customizable cloud-based platform and pushing the boundaries of managed accounts technology.”

Explore the latest additions to the SMArtX Select List.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, microservices architecture, providing clients with a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and fintech firms. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

