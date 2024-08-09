SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Model Marketplace with 22 New Strategies from Four Leading Asset Management Firms

American Drive Model Portfolios and Cohen & Steers Join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisorTech–SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 22 new strategies from four leading asset management firms to its rapidly expanding Model Marketplace. SMArtX’s cutting-edge platform now offers 1,505 strategies from over 300 distinguished asset management firms.





Joining the platform are newcomers American Drive Model Portfolios introducing actively managed ETF portfolios, and Cohen & Steers launching fixed income, and real estate strategies. Existing partners Alpha Vee Solutions and Invesco Advisers have also expanded their offerings with new strategies focusing on equity, fixed income, and tax-optimization.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Alpha Vee Solutions Focused Growth Risk Managed Mid Cap Model

American Drive Model Portfolios Actively Managed ETF Gear 1 Actively Managed ETF Gear 2 Actively Managed ETF Gear 3 Actively Managed ETF Gear 4 Actively Managed ETF Gear 5

Cohen & Steers Institutional & Exchange Traded Preferreds U.S. Realty Total Return

Invesco Advisers Enhanced Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond SMA Investment Grade Government-Credit Enhanced Cash SMA Investment Grade Government-Credit Intermediate Term SMA Investment Grade Taxable Enhanced Cash SMA S&P 500® Equal Weight Tax-Optimized SMA Tax-Aware Enhanced Cash SMA Tax-Aware Intermediate Term SMA Tax-Free Intermediate Term SMA Tax-Free Limited Term SMA Tax-Optimized Broad International ADR SMA Tax-Optimized Large Cap Equity SMA QQQ™ Tax-Optimized SMA



Jon Pincus, Chief Executive Officer of SMArtX, stated, “SMArtX is dedicated to continuing to expand our manager marketplace with respected firms that cater to the evolving needs of our clients. This expansion highlights our best-in-class distribution platform that helps managers accelerate growth and improve access to their strategies.”

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,505 strategies offered by our 311 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, microservices architecture, providing clients with a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms. Learn more at https://www.smartxadvisory.com/.

