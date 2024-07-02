SMArtX Advisory Solutions Announces Key Hires for Strategic Expansion

Courtney Robertiello, Senior VP of Enterprise Consulting, and Jacquie Burke, VP of Asset Manager Solutions, Fortify Leadership in Asset Management and OCIO Services





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BreakingNews–SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, proudly announces the hiring of Courtney Robertiello and Jacquie Burke. These strategic hires signify SMArtX’s dedication to fortifying its leadership team and enhancing service capabilities.

Robertiello steps in as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Consulting with a focus on supporting, growing, expanding and managing relationships with SMArtX’s Enterprise and RIA clients while Burke takes on the role of Vice President, Asset Manager Solutions leading the initiative around the firm’s data analytics platform along with working with asset management partners to grow their distribution footprint. Their appointments come on the heels of Dave Robinson’s recent arrival as EVP, Head of Strategic Relationships, and Dan Phillips’ appointment as Chief Investment Officer, underscoring SMArtX’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Before joining SMArtX, Robertiello spent over twenty-one years at Envestnet in multiple key client relationship management roles, including Vice President, Senior Enterprise Consultant. Burke also joins SMArtX after a nearly eight-year tenure at Envestnet, where she served as Director of Data & Analytics Sales.

Bringing a combined wealth of experience from their prior roles, Robertiello and Burke are poised to elevate SMArtX’s offerings to RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and fintech firms. Their expertise is key to driving SMArtX’s expansion and enhancing its position in the wealth management industry.

Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions, expressed excitement about the new additions: “Courtney’s and Jacquie’s deep knowledge and expertise are invaluable as we continue to lead in providing advanced managed accounts technology. Their contributions will be pivotal in propelling SMArtX forward, ensuring we meet our clients’ diverse needs.”

Dave Robinson, EVP, Head of Strategic Relationships related his positive outlook on the hires: “Their proven track record and reputations for partnership focused engagement makes me confident in their ability to propel SMArtX towards significant growth and innovation.”

Brad Haag, EVP, Asset Manager Solutions, also welcomed the hires: “The addition of Courtney and Jacquie underscores our dedication to enriching our team with top talent enabling us to better serve our clients. We are excited for the insights and expertise they bring as we broaden our services and maintain our industry leadership.”

With the addition of Robertiello and Burke, SMArtX Advisory Solutions is set to reinforce its commitment to delivering premier technology and services in the wealth management arena, positively shaping the future of financial advisory services.

