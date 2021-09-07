Home Business Wire SmartStream Goes Live on New Cboe European Exchange to Expand Reference Data...
Business Wire

SmartStream Goes Live on New Cboe European Exchange to Expand Reference Data Coverage

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream Technologies, the financial Reference Data Utility (RDU) solutions provider, today announces its collaboration and go live with Cboe Europe, a new Amsterdam-based futures and options exchange. SmartStream RDU will make available Cboe Europe data to its clients – further bolstering its reference data coverage.

SmartStream RDU will include Cboe Europe data to its Exchange Traded Derivative Service to allow users to mutualise the processes needed to manage the exchange’s data – ensuring that all active participants are ready on the day of trading. In addition to the 105 Market Identifier Codes (MICs) currently supported by SmartStream RDU, it will act as a processing agent, managing the complete data lifecycle – sourcing, validation, enrichment, cross-referencing and critically applying cleansing best practices to deliver the highest quality data, in the formats required.

Linda Coffman, EVP, SmartStream RDU, states: “We are delighted to welcome Cboe Europe to our extensive set of listed derivatives data. With this new collaboration we will be assisting our customers so that they are prepared and trading on day one with access to complete and accurate reference data. With our Exchange Traded Derivatives Service we will eliminate risk with full coverage reference data for all participants”.

Ends

About SmartStream Technologies

For more information, visit: www.smartstream-stp.com

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

For more information, visit www.cboe.com

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com

 

Articoli correlati

Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer-Focused Connectivity Across Europe, Innovative Technology, Experienced Local Teams PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has entered into...
Continua a leggere

Socure Featured on AIFinTech100 List of the World’s Most Innovative AI Solution Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
FinTech Global recognizes Socure’s identity verification technology leadership in utilizing advanced AI and ML to deliver unmatched auto-approval rates...
Continua a leggere

Minnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BTS--Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA), a full-time, tuition-free public-school program of the Houston Public School District is ready...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Dipartimento per la trasformazione digitale

Il Dipartimento per la trasformazione digitale è alla ricerca di esperti

Lavoro