SmartStream Goes Live on New Cboe European Exchange to Expand Reference Data Coverage

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream Technologies, the financial Reference Data Utility (RDU) solutions provider, today announces its collaboration and go live with Cboe Europe, a new Amsterdam-based futures and options exchange. SmartStream RDU will make available Cboe Europe data to its clients – further bolstering its reference data coverage.

SmartStream RDU will include Cboe Europe data to its Exchange Traded Derivative Service to allow users to mutualise the processes needed to manage the exchange’s data – ensuring that all active participants are ready on the day of trading. In addition to the 105 Market Identifier Codes (MICs) currently supported by SmartStream RDU, it will act as a processing agent, managing the complete data lifecycle – sourcing, validation, enrichment, cross-referencing and critically applying cleansing best practices to deliver the highest quality data, in the formats required.

Linda Coffman, EVP, SmartStream RDU, states: “We are delighted to welcome Cboe Europe to our extensive set of listed derivatives data. With this new collaboration we will be assisting our customers so that they are prepared and trading on day one with access to complete and accurate reference data. With our Exchange Traded Derivatives Service we will eliminate risk with full coverage reference data for all participants”.

