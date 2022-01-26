Home Business Wire SmartStream Air Introduces Enhanced Automation and Exceptions Management in the Cloud
Business Wire

SmartStream Air Introduces Enhanced Automation and Exceptions Management in the Cloud

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces SmartStream Air Version 6, its cloud-native AI data reconciliations solution now encompassing two new features: enhanced exceptions management capabilities and attribute-by-attribute matching.

The latest version provides users with increased automation of exception management in the cloud. SmartStream Air’s AI capabilities manage discrepancies during the reconciliations process by creating exception cases – where clients can track the status of exceptions, assign the cases to relevant teams or users, and add any supporting comments or attachments.

Users can define the automation rules for exception management, Version 6 simplifies the set-up by providing ‘hints’ and ‘recipes’ – this is a comprehensive pre-defined library of commonly used automation rules which enhance the user experience for rapid results.

SmartStream Air Version 6 enables clients to validate data integrity across a huge number of fields, particularly for reference data, regulatory and intersystem reconciliations – this will help to build a strong data governance framework to ensure data quality, completeness and accuracy of reporting.

This new version will simplify the reporting process with higher levels of automation for attribute-by-attribute matching – allowing clients to check far greater data sets than seen before and validate data integrity across all shared fields providing accuracy. This new functionality shows how SmartStream’s data scientists are developing the platform to support limitless data types and will continue to do so as data management and regulatory reporting become ever more relevant for a number of provisions under MIFID II and MiFIR.

Andreas Burner, Chief Information Officer, SmartStream, states: “In this latest release we recognised that organisations need to modernise their operational blueprint and use the latest AI technologies to evolve their data strategies to better support the changing business needs. Many of the tier one buy- and sell-side firms we speak to highlight the importance of being able to spot both data and reporting decision irregularities, in one control framework. Having better control of this allowed them to showcase to the regulators that they’ve taken all the necessary steps to ensure their data is both complete and accurate”.

End

Contacts

For further information:

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream

Tel +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com

Visit: www.smartstream-stp.com

Articoli correlati

Epazz Introduces Affordable Metaverse Solution for Businesses, Governments and Healthcare Providers to Collaborate in a Real-time 3D Environment

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business...
Continua a leggere

Cloud Service Provider Bulutistan Selects Inspur Information to Upgrade Its Cloud Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Seeking high scalability to match growth in its public cloud services, Bulutistan upgraded its cloud platform using Inspur Information’s...
Continua a leggere

Patrimonium Private Equity and Wille Finance AG acquire majority stake in Netzlink Informationstechnik GmbH

Business Wire Business Wire -
BAAR, Switzerland & BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patrimonium Private Equity ("Patrimonium") and Wille Finance AG ("Wille"), both based in Switzerland, acquire...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
rosenberger

Rosenberger Osi metterà la sua tecnologia nel motore del cloud europeo

Datacenter