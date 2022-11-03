SmartSky Connectivity Solutions Available for Cessna Citation X Series Aircraft

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartSky Networks today announced the availability of SmartSky’s air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity service offering for the Cessna Citation X series aircraft. The move follows the recent issuance of a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the aircraft and highlights SmartSky’s plans to make its ATG connectivity available for over 7,000 business jets and turboprop aircraft across 14 aircraft models manufactured by Textron Aviation.





Textron Aviation Service Centers are part of SmartSky’s growing network of connectivity solution providers with plans to begin installations in Q4 of 2022 at the 11 Textron Aviation Service Centers in the United States. STCs are anticipated to expand beyond the Citation X series to include the Cessna Citation Excel 560 series, the Beechcraft King Air B200/250/300/350 series, and additional Textron Aviation models like the Cessna Citation Sovereign.

The STC for the Citation X was recently completed in Kinston, North Carolina, by flyExclusive, a large operator of Textron Aviation aircraft, and the engineering team at Liberty Partners. This Textron Aviation owned STC enables the more than 300 Cessna Citation X series aircraft to now take advantage of SmartSky’s nationwide ATG network.

