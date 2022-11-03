<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartSky Connectivity Solutions Available for Cessna Citation X Series Aircraft
Business Wire

SmartSky Connectivity Solutions Available for Cessna Citation X Series Aircraft

di Business Wire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartSky Networks today announced the availability of SmartSky’s air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity service offering for the Cessna Citation X series aircraft. The move follows the recent issuance of a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the aircraft and highlights SmartSky’s plans to make its ATG connectivity available for over 7,000 business jets and turboprop aircraft across 14 aircraft models manufactured by Textron Aviation.


Textron Aviation Service Centers are part of SmartSky’s growing network of connectivity solution providers with plans to begin installations in Q4 of 2022 at the 11 Textron Aviation Service Centers in the United States. STCs are anticipated to expand beyond the Citation X series to include the Cessna Citation Excel 560 series, the Beechcraft King Air B200/250/300/350 series, and additional Textron Aviation models like the Cessna Citation Sovereign.

The STC for the Citation X was recently completed in Kinston, North Carolina, by flyExclusive, a large operator of Textron Aviation aircraft, and the engineering team at Liberty Partners. This Textron Aviation owned STC enables the more than 300 Cessna Citation X series aircraft to now take advantage of SmartSky’s nationwide ATG network.

ENDS

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. Its innovative air-to-ground network is now available, with full CONUS coverage coming in the first half of 2022. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

SmartSkyNetworks.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

For interview request, further information or high-res images, please contact:

8020 Communications

E: SSN@8020comms.com
T: +44 (0) 1483 447 380

Articoli correlati

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter...
Continua a leggere

QuidelOrtho Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights Revenue of $783.8 million increased by 54% as reported Supplemental combined revenue of $783.8 million decreased by 21.8% in constant...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenues of $72.0m; up 34% Year-over-Year Cloud Revenues Up 60% Year-over-Year; driven by increased usage in Security and DevOps Launched...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Business Wire