Smartsheet to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, today announced that its CEO, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including 85% of the Fortune 500. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

