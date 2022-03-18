Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Participate at the Wolfe Research Virtual "March Madness" Software Conference
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Pete Godbole is scheduled to present at the Wolfe Research Virtual “March Madness” Software Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Smartsheet’s investor website at https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available from the website following the completion of the event for a limited time.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Smartsheet
Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

