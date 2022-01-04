Smartsheet to Participate at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Smartsheet’s investor website at https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available from the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Smartsheet

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Turner



investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:

Chrissy Vaughn



pr@smartsheet.com