Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on...
Business Wire

Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on March 15, 2022

di Business Wire

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022, after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 15, 2022. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

Articoli correlati

Fortive to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and...
Continua a leggere

Fortive to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and...
Continua a leggere

Zendesk Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights: Fourth quarter revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $375.4 million Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $48.1 million and non-GAAP operating...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fortive to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Business Wire