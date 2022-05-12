Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 7, 2022

Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2022, after the close of U.S. financial markets on June 7, 2022. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

