Home Business Wire Smartsheet Platform Delivers 680% Return on Investment and Net Present Value of...
Business Wire

Smartsheet Platform Delivers 680% Return on Investment and Net Present Value of $16.3M in 2022 Total Economic Impact Study

di Business Wire

New Independent Study Shows Significant Productivity Gains and Cost Savings Across Global Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Smartsheet that reveals a global enterprise composite customer using its platform receives a return on investment (ROI) of 680% over three years, seeing payback in less than six months.

The new study, The Total Economic ImpactTM of Smartsheet, published today found that global enterprises saw benefits from increased visibility into the status of projects, programs, and organizational transformation initiatives. These benefits resulted in productivity gains across teams and leadership, more effective resource allocation, and increased revenue delivery.

Specifics include:

  • 80% reduction in time spent on project, portfolio, and program setup,
  • Productivity gains of $6.1M over a three-year period,
  • A 75% reduction in work management–related emails,
  • 80% of time freed up for employees previously staffing projects, and
  • Software cost savings of over $1.1 million over three years.

To uncover these findings, Forrester interviewed decision-makers at large global enterprises using Smartsheet in various ways ranging from project management to large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Overall, these customers found quantifiable benefits from Smartsheet’s dynamic platform that classic collaboration tools could not deliver due to the needs of modern working environments.

One interviewee, a head of health, safety, and environment at an agrichemical company, stated, “You’re buying a fundamentally new way of working and thinking that can be very powerful. I’ve talked to users, and they have described how they are solving problems they didn’t even know existed.”

“To truly transform how your company works—from team work management to leadership visibility—you need a platform that delivers real, measurable value and insights,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We’re happy to see that the Forrester study findings validate the tremendous economic and business value the Smartsheet platform brings to our customers. This value is why nearly ten million users around the world rely on Smartsheet to drive meaningful change across their organizations.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

Articoli correlati

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth Follows Sonder’s Recent Launch on the Global Distribution System and Partnerships with Leading Travel Management Companies SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder...
Continua a leggere

Avataar Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding From Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI and Computer Vision Platform Powers Largest Global eCommerce Marketplaces, Creating Life-sized 3D Virtual Product Evaluation Worlds for...
Continua a leggere

908 Devices Announces GSK Purchases Fifth REBEL Cell Culture Media Analyzer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire