Home Business Wire Smartsheet Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire

Smartsheet Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

di Business Wire
  • Second quarter total revenue grew 44% year over year to $131.7 million
  • Second quarter calculated billings grew 47% year over year to $142.9 million
  • Second quarter net operating cash flow was positive $1.8 million, net free cash flow was negative $3.5 million

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMAR #earnings–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

“Our strong results this quarter reflect the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers,” said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. “Across the globe, customers choose Smartsheet to manage programs at scale, automate workflows across systems, and rapidly configure no code solutions. Looking ahead, we’re committed to continue innovating with our customers to create new, more powerful ways of working in a hybrid world.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $131.7 million, an increase of 44% year over year. Subscription revenue was $121.1 million, an increase of 45% year over year. Professional services revenue was $10.6 million, an increase of 40% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $43.6 million, or 33% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $26.7 million, or 29% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $7.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $44.2 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $26.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $0.35, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.22 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $5.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was positive $1.8 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $1.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net free cash flow was negative $3.5 million, compared to negative $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Business Highlights

  • The number of all customers with annualized contract values (“ACV”) of $5,000 or more grew to 13,420, an increase of 34% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 1,856, an increase of 64% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $100,000 or more grew to 748, an increase of 73% year over year
  • Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $5,915, an increase of 42% year over year
  • Dollar-based net retention rate was 128%

The section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled “Definitions of Business Metrics” contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $138 million to $139 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% to 40%
  • Calculated billings of $149 million to $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $15 million to $12 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 to $0.10, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 126 million
  • Net free cash flow of negative $17 million to $15 million

For the full fiscal year 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $530 million to $533 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 38%
  • Calculated billings of $619 million to $622 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 38%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $55 million to $45 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.36, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 125 million

We have not reconciled net free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and net free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our net free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to net free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on September 7, 2021. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 274-9243, or +1 (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 1083435. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on September 14, 2021. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2021 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of net free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software) and principal payments on finance lease obligations. We believe net free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Net free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of net free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that net free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

 SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

121,110

 

 

$

83,622

 

 

$

229,123

 

 

$

160,785

 

Professional services

 

10,626

 

 

 

7,600

 

 

 

19,695

 

 

 

15,924

 

Total revenue

 

131,736

 

 

 

91,222

 

 

 

248,818

 

 

 

176,709

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

18,339

 

 

 

12,696

 

 

 

36,902

 

 

 

24,477

 

Professional services

 

9,127

 

 

 

6,322

 

 

 

17,136

 

 

 

12,982

 

Total cost of revenue

 

27,466

 

 

 

19,018

 

 

 

54,038

 

 

 

37,459

 

Gross profit

 

104,270

 

 

 

72,204

 

 

 

194,780

 

 

 

139,250

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

39,079

 

 

 

28,089

 

 

 

75,553

 

 

 

54,080

 

Sales and marketing

 

77,120

 

 

 

53,779

 

 

 

148,499

 

 

 

108,562

 

General and administrative

 

31,621

 

 

 

17,046

 

 

 

52,639

 

 

 

32,142

 

Total operating expenses

 

147,820

 

 

 

98,914

 

 

 

276,691

 

 

 

194,784

 

Loss from operations

 

(43,550

)

 

 

(26,710

)

 

 

(81,911

)

 

 

(55,534

)

Interest income

 

12

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

1,419

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(564

)

 

 

134

 

 

 

763

 

 

 

(80

)

Loss before income tax provision

 

(44,102

)

 

 

(26,484

)

 

 

(81,125

)

 

 

(54,195

)

Income tax provision

 

66

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

148

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(44,168

)

 

$

(26,559

)

 

$

(81,240

)

 

$

(54,343

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(0.46

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

125,210

 

 

 

119,921

 

 

 

124,669

 

 

 

119,400

 

 

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of subscription revenue

$

1,602

 

$

1,113

 

$

3,097

 

$

2,008

 

Cost of professional services revenue

 

941

 

 

566

 

 

1,614

 

 

999

 

Research and development

 

10,024

 

 

6,199

 

 

18,331

 

 

11,327

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,315

 

 

6,738

 

 

18,971

 

 

11,844

 

General and administrative

 

5,751

 

 

3,544

 

 

10,479

 

 

6,400

 

Total share-based compensation expense*

$

28,633

 

$

18,160

 

$

52,492

 

$

32,578

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

January 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

442,801

 

 

$

442,200

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,679 and $6,933, respectively

91,082

 

 

102,648

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,525

 

 

13,524

 

Total current assets

559,408

 

 

558,372

 

Restricted cash

18

 

 

18

 

Deferred commissions

74,092

 

 

60,529

 

Property and equipment, net

35,526

 

 

28,613

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

73,685

 

 

81,081

 

Intangible assets, net

49,097

 

 

54,139

 

Goodwill

125,605

 

 

125,605

 

Other long-term assets

3,302

 

 

3,432

 

Total assets

$

920,733

 

 

$

911,789

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,826

 

 

$

2,851

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

51,479

 

 

47,861

 

Other accrued liabilities

19,007

 

 

17,263

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

17,298

 

 

17,059

 

Deferred revenue

249,893

 

 

222,689

 

Total current liabilities

339,503

 

 

307,723

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

65,245

 

 

71,925

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

933

 

 

1,308

 

Other long-term liabilities

3,904

 

 

3,904

 

Total liabilities

409,585

 

 

384,860

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021

 

 

 

Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 125,622,097 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 123,272,902 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021

 

 

 

Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

963,825

 

 

898,366

 

Accumulated deficit

(452,677

)

 

(371,437

)

Total shareholders’ equity

511,148

 

 

526,929

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

920,733

 

 

$

911,789

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(81,240

)

 

$

(54,343

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

52,193

 

 

32,468

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

4,785

 

 

5,926

 

Amortization of deferred commission costs

19,734

 

 

14,076

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

222

 

 

(9

)

Amortization of intangible assets

5,042

 

 

1,699

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

7,396

 

 

5,613

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

11,522

 

 

2,301

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(11,586

)

 

(2,273

)

Other long-term assets

64

 

 

(2,041

)

Accounts payable

(974

)

 

(6,127

)

Other accrued liabilities

1,282

 

 

(567

)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

3,267

 

 

(14,912

)

Deferred commissions

(33,298

)

 

(17,557

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,736

 

Deferred revenue

26,828

 

 

10,448

 

Operating lease liabilities

(6,436

)

 

(5,041

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,199

)

 

(25,603

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from early termination of short-term investments

 

 

50,532

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(6,975

)

 

(1,989

)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(3,556

)

 

(3,711

)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(956

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,531

)

 

43,876

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments on principal of finance leases

 

 

(1,347

)

Payments of deferred offerings costs

 

 

(59

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

7,085

 

 

7,465

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

(3,467

)

 

(1,470

)

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

9,191

 

 

7,049

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

12,809

 

 

11,638

 

Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(185

)

 

45

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

894

 

 

29,956

 

Beginning of period

442,348

 

 

516,789

 

End of period

$

443,242

 

 

$

546,745

 

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

$

84

 

Cash paid for income taxes

118

71

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

13,069

 

Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software)

1,285

819

 

Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs

963

897

 

 

 SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(43,550

)

 

$

(26,710

)

 

$

(81,911

)

 

$

(55,534

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

28,633

 

 

18,160

 

 

52,492

 

 

32,578

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,517

 

 

845

 

 

5,034

 

 

1,689

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

 

334

 

 

17

 

 

342

 

Litigation expenses and settlements**

7,250

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,150

)

 

$

(7,371

)

 

$

(17,118

)

 

$

(20,925

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

(33

)%

 

(29

)%

 

(33

)%

 

(31

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(4

)%

 

(8

)%

 

(7

)%

 

(12

)%

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

**Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net loss

$

(44,168

)

 

$

(26,559

)

 

$

(81,240

)

 

$

(54,343

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

28,633

 

 

18,160

 

 

52,492

 

 

32,578

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,517

 

 

845

 

 

5,034

 

 

1,689

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

 

334

 

 

17

 

 

342

 

Litigation expenses and settlements**

7,250

 

 

 

 

7,250

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(5,768

)

 

$

(7,220

)

 

$

(16,447

)

 

$

(19,734

)

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

**Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

 

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands)

 

July 31,

2021

 

2020

Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards

11,315

 

13,103

Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

143

 

145

Total potentially dilutive shares

11,458

 

13,248

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

 

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to net free cash flow

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,762

 

 

$

(1,318

)

 

$

(1,199

)

 

$

(25,603

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,755

)

 

(971

)

 

(6,975

)

 

(1,989

)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(1,539

)

 

(1,467

)

 

(3,556

)

 

(3,711

)

Payments on principal of finance leases

 

 

(667

)

 

 

 

(1,347

)

Free cash flow

$

(3,532

)

 

$

(4,423

)

 

$

(11,730

)

 

$

(32,650

)

 

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

$

131,736

 

 

$

91,222

 

 

$

248,818

 

 

$

176,709

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (end of period)

250,826

 

 

169,258

 

 

250,826

 

 

169,258

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

239,667

 

 

163,214

 

 

223,997

 

 

158,809

 

Calculated billings

$

142,895

 

 

$

97,266

 

 

$

275,647

 

 

$

187,158

 

 
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance

Q3 FY 2022

FY 2022

Low

High

Low

High

(in millions)

Loss from operations

$

(51.5

)

$

(48.5

)

$

(201.4

)

$

(191.4

)

Add:

Share-based compensation expense*

34.0

 

34.0

 

129.0

 

129.0

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2.5

 

2.5

 

10.1

 

10.1

 

One-time acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

Litigation expenses and settlements**

 

 

7.3

 

7.3

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(15.0

)

$

(12.0

)

$

(55.0

)

$

(45.0

)

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

**Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Contacts

Smartsheet Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

L3Harris to Design Airservices Australia’s Telecommunications Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights: L3Harris leading Australia-based consortium Planning and design to modernize the network, VHF voice radios, ADS-B surveillance Provides a safe and secure...
Continua a leggere

Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions Data, Increase Industry Transparency

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chevron will produce SAF test batch and sell SAF to Delta at LAX hub Chevron and Delta will share...
Continua a leggere

MicroStrategy to Keynote and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that Michael Saylor, Chairman...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

L3Harris to Design Airservices Australia’s Telecommunications Network

Business Wire