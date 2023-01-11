SmartSense by Digi Accelerates Market Momentum Ahead of NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show

Leading IoT Connectivity Provider Positioned for Impactful Business Outcomes, Exceptional Customer Service in 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced a series of notable milestones signifying dynamic market momentum ahead of NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show event. The achievements are highlighted by an executive leadership shift, expanded customer relationships, new industry accolades, and the formation of two customer advisory boards. With a strong pipeline of momentum to end FY22, the company is uniquely positioned to enhance its IoT sensing and monitoring solutions and drive impactful business outcomes in 2023.

“The momentum generated throughout 2022 marks a critical step forward for the future of SmartSense by Digi,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “Our IoT-enabled sensors and prescriptive analytics technology is paving new pathways to sustained success for organizations across healthcare, retail grocery, food service, K-12 education and more. Our rich industry expertise coupled with a tireless commitment to delivering exceptional customer ROI has placed us in this favorable position. We look forward to building on our market momentum in 2023 to continue advancing SmartSense’s innovation and growth trajectory.”

The milestones announced today span four major categories, each signifying strong business continuity across critical areas of the enterprise.

Executive Leadership Shift: In February 2022, Digi International named renowned B2B enterprise software veteran Guy Yehiav as President of its SmartSense by Digi division. Yehiav, holding more than 25 years of experience across CPG, retail and supply chains, formerly served in key senior leadership positions at Oracle Demantra, Profitect, and Zebra Technologies. He oversees the strategy, direction, development, and implementation of SmartSense’s IoT enterprise software solutions across key target verticals. In addition to Yehiav, the company also appointed Gil Dror as Chief Technology Officer and Sammy Kolt as Chief Product Officer. “Guy Yehiav has made an instant impact since taking the reins at SmartSense by Digi,” said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International. “His deep expertise in retail, CPG, supply chain, and complex manufacturing has added significant value to SmartSense by Digi—spearheading the company’s ongoing development and sharpening the focus on enterprise IoT solutions for food safety, facilities monitoring, pharmaceutical safety, and supply chain visibility.”



Expanded Relationships: SmartSense by Digi built on several notable customer relationships in 2022. DIG Restaurants, a multi-format restaurant group, extended its use of SmartSense’s IoT sensing and monitoring solutions to digitalize task management and maintain product freshness at scale. Giant Eagle, a leading regional retail grocer, expanded adoption of the SmartSense IoT framework to drive unrivaled food safety and loss prevention within 175 grocery properties and 92 convenience stores. Festival Foods, Wisconsin’s largest privately-owned grocery chain, continued to implement SmartSense’s dynamic food safety solutions across 32 locations. “We’ve been continually impressed with SmartSense’s innovative and intelligent solutions, which have allowed us to strengthen our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of food safety for the communities we serve,” said Vic Vercammen, Giant Eagle VP of Risk and Chief Compliance Officer. “Specifically, capturing detailed data insights and prescriptive analytics via SmartSense’s advanced technologies will enhance our team members’ ability to monitor product freshness in real time.”



Industry Accolades: SmartSense by Digi was named a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics, an award recognizing the top software and technology providers that work to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food chain. “The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion in 2022. This includes all emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics. “These providers and their solutions are being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simply automating a process.” SmartSense was also named “IoT Sensor Company of the Year” at the seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards – joining the likes of Amazon, Cisco, Johnson Controls, and General Electric as 2023 winners.



Advisory Boards: SmartSense by Digi formed two new customer advisory boards to amplify customer success across the healthcare and food service sectors. The SmartSense Food Service Advisory Board, launched in September 2022 and led by former Wendy’s COO John Deane, was formed to support the continuous improvement of the company’s production, distribution, and customer-success processes across food service. “Many businesses are unaware of the opportunities that digital technologies can bring to the food services industry,” Deane said. “I look forward to meeting other members of the board and the SmartSense team to collaborate on the best ways to provide food safety through IoT solutions.” The SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board, launched in August 2022 and chaired by longtime healthcare informatics and decision sciences professor James Langabeer, PhD, was constructed to help mitigate operational risk, streamline standard operating procedures, and simplify compliance across hospitals and healthcare facilities. “Many organizations have only just dipped their toes into the many opportunities that advanced technologies, like IoT, can bring to their healthcare organizations,” said Langabeer. “I’m eager to work with the other members of the Board and the SmartSense team to help the industry maximize the full potential of these technologies, helping organizations improve patient care and streamline operations.”



SmartSense LIVE User Conference and Customer Connect Webinars: SmartSense by Digi held their first user conference and launched a bi-monthly webinar series to enable knowledge sharing between customers and provide direct access to the SmartSense team. Numerous customers, including CVS Health, Darden International, Festival Foods, DIG Restaurants, and The Honey Baked Ham Company, have shared the benefits of their SmartSense program with other customer attendees.

SmartSense by Digi will unveil its new IoT Sensing as a Service open platform during a live presentation at NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show on Jan. 15-17 in New York, NY. The presentation, titled “Open for YOUR Business,” will take place in Booth 3130. For more information, please visit: https://www.smartsense.co/.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. We enable our customers to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, workforce productivity, brand loyalty, loss prevention, and reduction of waste and energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit https://www.smartsense.co/.

