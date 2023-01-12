<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March...
Business Wire

SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

di Business Wire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation solutions for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on March 8th, following the market close. On that day, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

SmartRent Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday March 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform providing solutions designed by and for real estate operators. The Company’s comprehensive product suite, comprised of smart home building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. Its subsidiary, SightPlan, specializes in workflow management solutions that automate the property lifecycle. SmartRent and SightPlan’s robust, end-to-end enterprise platform increases efficiencies, delivers cost savings and additional revenue opportunities and elevates user experiences. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Annalise Lasater

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact
Amanda Chavez

Director, Corporate Communications

media@smartrent.com

Articoli correlati

Prahlad Singh Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced that Prahlad Singh, PhD has been appointed to Amphenol’s board of...
Continua a leggere

McKay Brothers Offers the Fastest US Futures Market Data in Shanghai

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ultra-low latency services now provide exchange data from IL to Shanghai GENEVA & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKay Brothers International’s (MBI’s) Josada team...
Continua a leggere

BILL to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 2, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses, will report...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Prahlad Singh Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Business Wire