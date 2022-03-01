SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on March 24, 2022, after the market closes. SmartRent’s senior management team is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information:

To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for to allow for wait times to access the conference call. Conference call numbers for domestic and international participation follow:

Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982 Passcode: 13726960 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780 Passcode: 13726960

Webcast Information:

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.smartrent.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to SmartRent’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on SmartRent’s website approximately two hours following the call.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Evelyn León Infurna – SVP, Investor Relations



Phone: 480-371-2828



Email: investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact

Amanda Chavez – Director Corporate Communications



Phone: 480-805-9811



Email: media@smartrent.com