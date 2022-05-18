SmartRent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced that Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Boston, Massachusetts



May 24 – 25



Fireside Chat May 24 at 10:10 a.m. ET



Event link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42084-smartrent/webcast

KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference – Virtual



May 26



Fireside Chat with Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall at 11:00 a.m. ET

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise technology company that provides a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers and residents. Its suite of products and services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. The Company’s comprehensive platform lowers operating costs, increases revenues, mitigates operational friction and protects assets for owners and operators, while providing a differentiated, elevated living experience for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Evelyn León Infurna – SVP, Investor Relations



Phone: 480-371-2828



Email: investors@smartrent.com