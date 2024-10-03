SmartRent Launches Next-Generation Alloy Fusion Z-Wave Hub with Innovative User Interface and Integrated Thermostat

Hub provides user-friendly control of smart devices in rental homes

SmartRent, Inc. ("SmartRent" or the "Company"), the leading provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced the launch of its next-generation Alloy Fusion, a wall-mounted Z-Wave hub with integrated thermostat. As the latest edition to SmartRent's hub series under the Company's Alloy hardware brand, the new Alloy Fusion builds on the technology from the original iteration of Alloy Fusion the Company launched in 2020.









Alloy Fusion integrates multiple device controls, including climate, smart lights, outlets and sensors, into a single, sleek wall-mounted interface and consolidates the control of smart home solutions, enabling residents and their guests to easily manage their devices and enjoy the benefits of smart living. Uniquely, it also allows users to interact with in-home smart devices in the way they choose, using either an app or directly on the device’s intuitive interface.

“Alloy Fusion enables easy touchscreen management of residential smart devices through a single hub, conveniently located in the home, giving users flexibility in how they control their smart solutions,” said Chief Technology Officer Isaiah DeRose-Wilson. “This hub creates an innovative and user-friendly smart apartment experience, contributing to an attractive tech ecosystem that helps boost lease conversion rates, resident satisfaction, retention, and occupancy rates as well as enhancing operational efficiency for owners and operators.”

In addition to enhanced convenience and options to manage in-home smart devices, Alloy Fusion’s highly dynamic, customizable interface is designed to deliver a convenient, modern living experience, today and in the future. Current features include light and dark mode and local weather display, with a flexible design allowing for new and additional features over time.

As with SmartRent’s Hub+, Alloy Fusion decreases the number of devices that need to be installed, maintained and managed by on-site teams and updates automatically to remain up-to-date and minimize troubleshooting requirements. The reduced maintenance and replacement obligations also help to minimize overall operating costs. To learn more about SmartRent’s Alloy Fusion, visit http://smartrent.com/hardware/alloy/.

