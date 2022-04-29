Smartphone Shipments Declined 8.9% in the First Quarter as Global Demand Softens, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 8.9% year over year in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This marks the third consecutive quarter of decline for the smartphone market as shipments fell to 314.1 million units in the quarter, about 3.5% lower than IDC forecast in February.

“Although some decline was expected in Q1, due to the ongoing supply and logistical challenges and a difficult year-over-year comparison, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse,” said Nabila Popal research director at IDC. “Consumer sentiment across all regions, and especially China, is broadly negative with heavy concerns around inflation and economic instability that have dampened consumer spending. This is now coupled with the rising costs of components and transportation and the recent lockdowns in Shanghai, which are exacerbating an already difficult situation. On top of all this is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which immediately impacted that region and continues on an unknown trajectory. Given all these uncertainties, most OEMs are adopting a more conservative growth strategy for 2022.”

From a regional standpoint the obvious focus has been on Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region was down close to 20% during the quarter, and the outlook for many of those markets remains uncertain. However, from a volume standpoint CEE only accounts for 6-7% of global shipments and about 5% of market revenue. The biggest draw down on global volumes came from China and other parts of Asia/Pacific, which account for nearly half of all shipments worldwide and declined 12.3% (combined) in 1Q21.

“It goes without saying that the world continues to face numerous challenges, whether it be geopolitical, pandemic related, or macroeconomic,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Almost everything that’s happened in recent months has been a headwind on the smartphone market, and realistically many other technology segments. Our research tells us Samsung and Apple have navigated the supply chain situation a bit better than their competitors, and as a result we have seen reduced orders from the next set of top OEMs. We remain of the opinion that any diminished demand will not be lost, but rather pushed forward. It’s just a matter of when that demand resumes.”

Despite the challenging environment, vendor positioning was not altered much during 1Q22. Samsung led the vendor race with the top spot and 23.4% share, its largest share in any given quarter since the first quarter of 2018. Apple came in second with 18.0% share, while Chinese vendors Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo followed in the next three positions with 12.7%, 8.7%, and 8.1% share respectively.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2022 (Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units) Company 1Q22 Shipment Volumes 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Shipment Volumes 1Q21 Market Share Year-Over- Year Change 1. Samsung 73.6 23.4% 74.5 21.6% -1.2% 2. Apple 56.5 18.0% 55.3 16.0% 2.2% 3. Xiaomi 39.9 12.7% 48.6 14.1% -17.8% 4. OPPO 27.4 8.7% 37.5 10.9% -26.8% 5. vivo 25.3 8.1% 35.0 10.1% -27.7% Others 91.4 29.1% 93.9 27.2% -2.7% Total 314.1 100.0% 344.7 100.0% -8.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, April 28, 2022

Notes:

Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.

The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.

Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 smartphone companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Ryan Reith



+1 508-935-4301



rreith@idc.com

Nabila Popal



+1 508-872-8200



npopal@idc.com

Anthony Scarsella



+1 508-935-4712



ascarsella@idc.com

Michael Shirer



+1 508-935-4200



press@idc.com