SmartNICs Summit Offers Keynote-Level Insight from Major Industry Players

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit, to be held April 26-28 at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel, features 6 keynotes that will bring attendees up-to-date on what leading flash players are planning. Major company keynoters are Intel and AMD. In addition, prominent SmartNICs customer Juniper Networks, startups Fungible and Pensando Systems, and the standards-developing Linux Foundation will share their latest insight.

According to Chuck Sobey, SmartNICs Summit Conference Chair, “Attendees at SmartNICs Summit keynotes learn what industry leaders are thinking and planning. Presenters will discuss advances in DPUs, switch design using SmartNICs, edge computing, and open networking. Other sessions will describe platforms, development tools, standards, and applications for storage and security in the data center.”

The Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms and methods, and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, as well as likely breakthroughs and long-term trends. Pre-conference seminars will introduce SmartNICs and the P4 network programming language. Other features include an expert table session (with beer and pizza) and an annual update of technologies and markets.

About SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit showcases the emerging SmartNIC market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of this new technology in enterprise data centers and clouds. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

