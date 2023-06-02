SmartNICs Summit Hosts Its First Tutorial on Accelerating AI Applications

Summit Attendees Can Learn How to Use NVIDIA BlueField DPUs to Speed Up Applications such as ChatGPT

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChatGPT–SmartNICs Summit announces its first tutorial on accelerating generative AI (such as ChatGPT®). At the summit, NVIDIA experts will explain how to use NVIDIA BlueField DPUs to speed up generative AI applications.

Everyone expects generative AI to have millions of users and a large ecosystem in record time. However, the industry also agrees that these applications will challenge existing compute resources, causing high costs and long run times. The tutorial at the SmartNICs Summit will describe and demonstrate NVIDIA technologies that help address such challenges. The tutorial will be free for attendees at the SmartNICs Summit (www.smartnicssummit.com) on Tuesday, June 13, from 8:30 to noon PDT, at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel.

Chuck Sobey, General Chair of SmartNICs Summit, says, “We are pleased to work with NVIDIA on our first tutorial on accelerating generative AI. Application acceleration will be essential to making the incredibly well-received ChatGPT program fulfill its promise. We expect a huge turnout for our free tutorial.”

“The emergence of vast-scale cloud technologies like generative AI necessitates a transformation of data center infrastructure, and NVIDIA BlueField-3’s software-defined capabilities equip developers to tackle the extreme demands of next-generation data centers that push the boundaries of AI’s benefits,” said Rob Davis, vice president of networking at NVIDIA. “This tutorial at the SmartNICs Summit provides an accelerated route to tapping BlueField’s full potential to accelerate generative AI and other breakthrough innovations.”

To register, please visit: https://smartnicssummit.com/registration-nvidia/

