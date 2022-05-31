SmartNICs Summit Has Successful Debut

Event Is Well-Received by Attendees and Exhibitors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#smartnicssummit–SmartNICs Summit debuted at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel on April 26-28, 2022. It focused on intelligent network adapters that can offload processors and eliminate system bottlenecks. There were almost 250 registrants for the first event to deal exclusively with this promising new approach to increasing network bandwidth. Keynote companies were Fungible, Linux Foundation, Pensando Systems, Juniper Networks, Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. The conference also featured pre-conference tutorials on SmartNICs and the P4 programming language and panels on architectures, breakthroughs, standards, optimization, software development, and near-term trends. Breakout presentations covered applications, academic research, edge computing, and DPUs. Exhibitors and sponsors were Fungible, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Achronix, Arm, Canonical, Chelsio, Napatech, Graid Technology, Ethernity Networks, Flex Logix, Netronome, XScale Solutions, Keysight, and Marvell. Slides from the sessions and keynotes will be available shortly on the Website at no charge.

“Attendees and exhibitors alike found the show to be useful and enlightening. As one attendee, a Silicon Valley executive, put it, ‘I did a year’s worth of business development in 2 days at SmartNICs Summit,’” reported Chuck Sobey, Summit Conference Chairperson. Mr. Sobey noted that “The event educated designers, presented the state-of-the-art, identified current trends, and described standards and open-source projects. We are happy that we could support building face-to-face connections in this important new industry.”

About the SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding SmartNICs market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of SmartNICs in demanding enterprise network applications, as well as in clouds, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, storage and embedded systems.

