Smartlinx Announces Strategic Investment From Lone View Capital

Investment to Accelerate Innovation in Workforce and Human Capital Management for Healthcare Providers

ISELIN, N.J. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartlinx (“Smartlinx” or the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in workforce management solutions, announced today that Lone View Capital (“Lone View”), a growth-oriented private equity firm investing across the technology ecosystem, has made a strategic investment, acquiring a majority ownership stake in the Company. Lone View’s investment and deep operational expertise will support Smartlinx’s Healthcare Workforce Platform as the Company expands its innovative workforce management software and human capital solutions to address the rapidly changing needs of the long-term care, post-acute and adjacent senior care industries.





“Smartlinx has proven to be the de-facto standard in workforce management for long-term care and post-acute care providers, and partnering with Lone View presents a huge opportunity for growth as we continue to address some of the industry’s biggest challenges,” said Marina Aslanyan, CEO of Smartlinx. “Lone View’s appreciation for the unique culture we have created at Smartlinx combined with the team’s deep industry and operational expertise will enable us to enhance our offering and develop new innovative solutions that address our clients’ needs.”

“Technology is a critical enabler of post-acute and long-term care providers’ ability to find, hire, manage and retain a high-quality workforce,” said Doug Ceto, Partner at Lone View. “Smartlinx’s differentiated platform is revolutionizing this industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Marina and the entire Smartlinx team on their next phase of growth.”

“Smartlinx is a clear leader in workforce management solutions and the strength of their reputation with clients and partners speaks for itself,” said Rishi Chandna, Managing Partner at Lone View. “We look forward to working closely with the team and building on all their past success as we accelerate growth.”

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to Smartlinx. Triple Tree, LLC served as financial advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as debt capital markets advisor to Lone View. Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Lone View.

About Smartlinx

Smartlinx’s Healthcare Workforce platform is ushering in 21st-century technology to the healthcare industry and their employees. Smartlinx is designed to empower facility owners and caregivers to meet today’s standard of work. From scheduling, time and attendance, and payroll, to compliance, human resources, and business insights, Smartlinx provides the tools needed to plan and adapt to evolving workforce needs.

For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.

About Lone View

Lone View is a growth-oriented private equity firm investing across the technology ecosystem. Lone View’s team comprises both investors and operators who leverage their deep domain and operational expertise to build market-leading businesses. Lone View is based in Los Angeles, CA.

