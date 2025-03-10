SmartBear Wins 2 Stevie® Awards in 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SmartBear Customer Care team and Solutions Architect Joe Joyce earn global honors for customer service and support

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & GALWAY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is the winner of two Stevie Awards in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Based in Galway, Ireland, Joe Joyce, Solutions Architect, earned a Gold Award for Sales Engineer of the Year. The SmartBear Customer Care team earned a Bronze Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition.

“The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate,” Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller stated. “We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

Joe Joyce has been an integral part of SmartBear’s success over the past six years. Recognized by the company as a two-time Global SE of the Year and a President’s Club winner, Joe’s expertise in API lifecycle management has been pivotal in what SmartBear believes contributed to its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management. His impact is evident in his role in enhancing customer success—helping organizations maximize their investments through training, strategic guidance, and tailored solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

Led by Pedro Souza, the SmartBear Customer Care team sets the standard for excellence in technical support, integrating teams from four acquisitions since 2022 while driving innovation in customer service. By standardizing tools and processes across multiple teams supporting multiple products, including SmartBear API Hub, Insight Hub, and Test Hub, the company has achieved 10 consecutive quarters of improved SLA attainment and record-high CSAT scores. The team has also enhanced response times and accuracy through the thoughtful implementation of AI-driven efficiencies.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with two prestigious Stevie Awards,” said David Phillips, SVP, Customer Retention and Sales Engineering at SmartBear. “Our Customer Care team’s award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class support and fostering strong customer relationships. Joe Joyce’s award for Sales Engineer of the Year reflects his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and cross-functional collaboration across SmartBear. These achievements exemplify our customer-first mindset and dedication to driving innovation in software quality.”

Customer success drives everything at SmartBear – from award-winning innovations to direct feedback that shapes solutions. Last year, the company launched a customer awards program to celebrate outstanding achievements in software quality and innovation, recently honoring the RAC, a UK-based motoring services organization, with its Automation All-Star Award. SmartBear’s Customer Advisory Board provides a platform for direct customer feedback, shaping the future of SmartBear’s solutions.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/sales/2025-stevie-award-winners

