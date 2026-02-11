SmartBear and Carahsoft Expand Partnership to Enhance the Quality of Software Development in the Public Sector

Expanded Agreement Enhances Public Sector Access to SmartBear’s AI-Powered Software Quality Solutions, Helping Government Agencies Modernize Software Faster and More Securely

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expanded partnership that makes it easier for Federal, State and Local agencies to deliver quality, compliant software.

Carahsoft is a long-established Government IT distributor, connecting Government and Public Sector agencies with the technologies they need through its extensive reseller network and contract vehicles. Carahsoft will serve as SmartBear’s Master Government Aggregator®, simplifying how agencies procure and deploy SmartBear’s trusted solutions for API development, automated testing and application monitoring, through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Public Sector teams rely on SmartBear’s secure, on-premise solutions such as ReadyAPI and TestComplete to ensure mission-critical applications perform flawlessly,” said Joe Tong, SVP of Global Channel Partnerships at SmartBear. “Expanding our partnership with Carahsoft gives agencies faster, more direct access to our full portfolio of AI-powered tools through its trusted procurement channels.”

Through this expanded partnership, Public Sector organizations can access SmartBear’s complete product suite, including Swagger, Reflect and BugSnag, through Carahsoft’s reseller network and the AWS Marketplace. Zephyr, the best-selling solution for test management and automation for Jira, continues to be available through Carahsoft in the Atlassian Marketplace.

“SmartBear is helping our Government customers pioneer innovation in software quality and embrace the transformative potential of AI,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with SmartBear to help Public Sector teams improve the building, testing, release and monitoring of applications.”

SmartBear’s solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472.

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8570 or SmartBear@carahsoft.com; or learn more about SmartBear here: https://www.carahsoft.com/smartbear.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s solutions, powered by SmartBear AI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

