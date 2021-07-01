SmartBear Addresses Rapid Expansion of APAC Business and Channel Partners with New Office in Melbourne, Australia  

With more than 50% growth in APAC-based business year over year, SmartBear increases headcount and support for local customers and partners with new, larger office in downtown Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia & SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has opened a new, larger office in Melbourne, Australia to support significant company growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SmartBear has experienced more than 50% growth over the last four years since launching the company’s APAC presence in 2017. The company plans to continue its rapid headcount growth in Australia to provide the necessary real-time support for customers and channel partners alike, and will be well-supported by SmartBear headquarters in the U.S.

“Due to the rapid digital transformation of every company, SmartBear is realizing record growth across all sectors of its business, and the APAC region is no exception,” said Darin Welfare, SVP of International Sales and Channel at SmartBear. “Our investments in our customers and channel partners continue to help companies increase their competitive position by delivering high-quality software faster with SmartBear tools. After tripling our headcount in Melbourne over the last four years, this exciting new location cements our commitment to the area and gives us to the space to continue attracting top-tier talent in this vibrant city.”

The office is located at Melbourne Quarter 2 on Collins Street in downtown Melbourne’s new economic centre.

“Our consistent growth over the last four years since making our first footprint in the APAC market has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Yong Sheng (YS) Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan at SmartBear. “Our team in Melbourne has always provided best-in-class support to our customers and partners. We now have the resource and capacity to extend our offerings not only throughout Australia and New Zealand but to leading enterprises in Japan, Korea, China, India, and the entire APAC region.”

According to analyst firm GlobalData, the majority of top Asia Pacific tech companies have thrived in recent years due to digital transformation, data centers, and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

SmartBear plans to continue its investment throughout APAC, including Japan, Korea, China, and India.

For current job openings at SmartBear, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/.

About SmartBear



At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

Contacts

Tracy Wemett



BroadPR



+1-617-868-5031



tracy@broadpr.com