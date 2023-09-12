Smartapp ONETM for SAP® Solutions Now Available on SAP® Store as Part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio

Our co-innovated Industry Cloud solution is a unifying jobsite automation platform that connects all your Smartapp.comTM essential project field execution activities to your SAP® ERP back-office platform; for a streamlined end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between FINANCE to FIELDTM in ONE place.

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartapp.comTM announced today that its Smartapp ONETM for SAP® Solutions is now available on SAP Store and is part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for Construction and Real Estate companies.





Smartapp.com leverages the integration capabilities of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to integrate with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

“As a leading provider of jobsite automation technology, Smartapp.comTM was excited to partner with SAP, the leading global ERP solution provider, with the opportunity to integrate our leading platform with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Smartapp ONE™ for SAP® Solutions delivers a high-value vertical solution that connects jobsite activities to the back-office and bridges the gap between FINANCE and FIELD in ONE integrated automation platform. Partnering with SAP, we’re able to bring together the very best of both worlds – jobsite automation and ERP platforms! We’re excited at the result of our partnership, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our disruptive, transformational technology will continue to help solve the challenges of an evolving & growing EC&O industry,” said Michael Colapietro, CEO & Co-founder of Smartapp.com™

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to integrate with their industry-leading products that are then interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. Smartapp.com, as a leading provider of jobsite construction automation, was a perfect fit to provide the SAP Engineering, Construction and Real Estate community with the right tool to help bridge the gap between FINANCE and FIELD in ONE place.

Smartapp ONE™ for SAP® Solutions brings heightened value to Engineering, Construction and Real Estate customers.

With our integration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, it’s easier to have one unified tech stack that connects finance to the field. With real-time jobsite actuals and forecasts going directly back to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, reducing data flow friction, unnecessary re-entry, delays, and effort.

Visually build & easily connect your WBS and CBS



Easily create cost-loaded project budgets and schedules with our multi-party real-time visual Budget (CBS) and Schedule (WBS) Builders that integrate with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Once connected, our lean last planner system gives your jobsite teams the ideal auto-aligned work planning and tracking tool.



Finance teams will no longer be in the dark about project-level upcoming monthly cash spend commitments. With built-in real-time forecasting, you can tie the jobsite look-ahead schedules from our lean last planner system to send data to SAP S/4HANA Cloud for accurate forecasting and reporting.

Reconcile invoices and actuals in a fraction of the time



Every time you assign work to a trade contractor it can be auto aligned to the associated SAP S/4HANA Cloud project WBS, CBS, and vendor contracts. This can make reconciliation of actuals to SAP systems a simple output for you and your trade partners to easily actualize, and verify work in our mobile app .

Pay when paid with no delays



Our client contracts are auto aligned to our vendor contracts, so automating ‘pay when paid’ has never been easier. Powered and secured with a first-of-its-kind blockchain paychain, transaction data can be written back to your SAP ERP system, including lien waiver sign-offs and compliance checks.

Streamline your jobsite execution functions in ONE place



Our solution is optimized for SAP S/4HANA Cloud to provide your jobsite teams with our complete suite of industry-leading jobsite project execution and automation capabilities – Smartapp PLANNERTM, FIELDTM, FINANCETM and, SAFETYTM – that seamlessly connects to turn your jobsite into an ERP data factory.

“Smartapp ONE™ for SAP® Solutions provides a unique combination of field execution and project financial management that helps enable companies to improve productivity across their end-to-end business processes and introduce new levels of process automation.”, said Johnny Clemmons, Global VP & IBU Head – Real Estate & Construction, SAP.

About Smartapp.comTM

Smartapp.com™ is a first-of-its-kind Unifying Platform to Turn Your Jobsite into a Smartsite™. Bring all your construction management automation into one unified place with our convergence of jobsite software, hardware, and open APIs. Our feature-packed editions equip everyone on your construction project team with all the automation tools they need for any task at every phase of the construction project lifecycle. Our suite of seamlessly integrated editions include Smartapp PLANNER™ for Lean Last Planning & scheduling; Smartapp FIELD™ for document control and field data collection; Smartapp FINANCE™ for budget, contracts, bids and payment management, Smartapp SAFETY™ for centralized jobsite safety management, and Smartapp ONE™ for companies that want all these capabilities together in one consolidated solution. Use one or multiple editions for your projects, and give your planning, execution and management teams everything they need to automate anything they need.

