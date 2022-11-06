Smart TV Black Friday Deals 2022: Best Early Samsung, TCL, Sony, LG & More TV Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

Compare the best early smart TV deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the best offers on OLED TVs & 4K TVs
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of the best early smart TV deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on 65-inch class UHD TVs, onn. Roku smart TVs, LED smart TVs & more. Explore the latest deals in the list below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 41% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 36% on onn. Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 23% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 48% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 46% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 49% on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 28% on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 36% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop for more deals across a wide range of categories this Black Friday. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
