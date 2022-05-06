Smart Manufacturing Market with COVID-19 Impact by Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Smart Manufacturing Market with COVID-19 Impact by Information Technology, Enabling Technology, Industry (Process and Discrete) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World) – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart manufacturing market was valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 228.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market for digital twins expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The smart manufacturing market by enabling technologies for digital twins is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68.9% from 2022 to 2027, reaching USD 43,614.8 million by 2027, from USD 2,124.7 million in 2021. Digital twins are being increasingly used as a means of connecting information about a physical product and its behavior in the real world with a 3D digital representation, which is commonly employed during engineering and other areas of business.

For instance, Dassault Systems (France) introduced the virtual twin concept that enables design and engineering teams to visualize and analyze products or systems virtually and provide insights similar to physical behaviors, including stress and vibration, as well as behaviors associated with software and control systems.

Automotive industry to hold largest share of Smart manufacturing market in 2027

The automotive industry dominates the smart manufacturing market with the highest market share and is expected to grow at the rate of 29.1% during the forecast period owing to changing consumer preferences and the inefficiency of traditional processes. Changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the introduction of regulations associated with the automotive industry are responsible for the high complexity of automobile products. Automobiles are extremely complex and technologically sophisticated products.

Manufacturing them requires advanced technological methods and processes. Technological innovations such as electric- and gas-powered vehicles lead to infrastructural changes in the automotive industry; also, the latest machines and equipment replace the need for human operators for most of the crucial processes in the automotive industry, resulting in the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies.

Smart manufacturing market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

The major factors driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market in APAC are the rising demand for smart tools due to increasing automation in industries; growing adoption of technologies such as Industry 4.0, smart factory, IoT, and IIoT; and increasing need to optimize productivity and reduce operational and maintenance costs. Government support in various APAC countries to drive industrialization is one of the important factors that will boost the demand for smart manufacturing in the coming years. Various initiatives have been taken by the governments in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Emphasis on Smart Manufacturing in Manufacturing Processes

Increasing Government Involvement in Supporting Smart Manufacturing

Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances

Surging Demand for Software Systems That Reduce Time and Cost

Restraints

High Investments and Costs Involved in Implementing Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Lack of Standardization Among Equipment Manufacturers and in Connectivity Protocols

Requirement of Maintenance Attributed to Frequent Software Upgrade

Opportunities

Increase in Adoption of IIoT and Cloud Technologies

Technologies Increased Integration of Different Solutions to Provide Improved Performance

Rapid Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Threats Related to Cybersecurity

Complexity in Implementing Smart Manufacturing Technology Systems

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems

ABB

Cisco

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

IBM

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Oracle

Sap

Stratasys

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Google

Intel

Keyence

Nvidia

Ptc

Samsung

Sony

Universal Robots

Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hm0jf

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900