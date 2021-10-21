Smart Haptics 2021 to Feature Microsoft, Ford, Toyota, Lofelt, Ultraleap, Boréas Technologies, and More

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARVR—Smart Haptics 2021 is coming to San Diego, CA, and online, December 1-2, 2021.

This two-day event is a technical conference focused on the commercialization of haptic technology. The 2021 theme is: The Technology of Tomorrow Is Buzzing Today – The Expanding World of Haptics.

Experts from across the supply chain gather at this event to curate a program that is balanced, informative, and exciting. Speakers include: Microsoft, Ford, Toyota Research Institute, Lofelt, Boréas Technologies Inc., XPRIZE, Sensel, Inc., Ultraleap, Interhaptics, NewHaptics, Haptics Industry Forum, MMT, Nanoport Technology Inc., CuteCurcuit, Tanvas, and many more.

This program offers firsthand insights into key market drivers and emerging opportunities. Topics include current trends, multimodal haptics, actuator technology advancements, wellness and healthcare, gaming, the expansion of XR, automotive haptics, the future of the industry, and more.

Featured panels encourage group discussion and problem solving. Panels include: The importance of Accessibility in VR/MR, featuring Interhaptics, XR Association, and Equal Entry, The Future of Automotive Technology, featuring Grewus, Ford, Toyota, Ultraleap, and Moving Magnet Technologies, and Industry Forums and SDOs – We Need Both, featuring Haptics Industry Forum and Nanoport Technology Inc.

The auto panel will discuss where haptic automotive technology is going in the future – new products, technologies, and innovations.

Experts representing the full value chain attend this event. Attendees utilize their time at safe and socially distant networking opportunities at the in-person event, and online with the innovative virtual platform, Hubilo. Included with the in-person program is an evening networking reception and networking lunch.

Smithers is working with the venue to guarantee social distancing, safe food handling, and clean meeting spaces. For those unable to attend in person, take advantage of the virtual attendance option. This includes innovative networking opportunities, live-streamed content, and the ability to view presentations and access the platform for 90 days.

