Smart Choice Communications Announces Plans for Expansion – Opens Third Location in St. Petersburg

Choosing the vibrant and growing tech hub of St. Petersburg, Florida, SCC expands their presence, seizing new opportunities in a growing region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a leader in business communication services, with locations placed across the country, Smart Choice Communications is proud to announce its third location in St. Petersburg – located near bustling Tampa, Fl. This region is fast becoming known as a technology epicenter and a hub for opportunity with a rapidly growing population and robust business development. Having experienced great success in the nearby Tampa region, SCC has witnessed immense demand for its UCaaS services as well as Microsoft Team & Voice Services. With proven success and growing need for such services in the surrounding areas, Smart Choice is looking forward to providing their award-winning range of communications services to organizations looking for one cohesive solution and truly personal service. This includes its 24x7x365 U.S. based support, as well as the industry leading White Glove Service, which marked by its special care and attention for a customer-first experience and approach.

Commenting on the company’s expansion, Jarrett Wolfe, SCC Partner & CEO explains, “The technology industries have undergone a major change in last years, growing their presence in the southeast region of the country. Smart Choice Communications will stand out by providing the resilience and culture that has made it stand out in New York, with its award-winning solutions like UCaaS and our game-changing collaboration solution of Smart UCaaS + Microsoft Teams.” Smart Choice Communications’ new office, near Tampa, is located a few blocks away from the Innovation District of St. Petersburg, which anchors Florida’s high-tech corridor and is home to one of the largest concentrations of world-class research organizations in the country, along with a plethora of higher education, healthcare, business incubation, media institutions and marine science centers. With its two existing locations in Manhattan, NY, and Springfield, MO, this new addition is well placed for ideal expansion.

With an influx of innovation-focused businesses moving to the “Sunshine City” of St. Petersburg, near Tampa, Fl., SCC is confident that demand and robust opportunities will steadily increase, especially as many organizations demand more sophisticated solutions in the face of remote and cloud-based workforce trends. To establish an office at this time is considered by many to be ‘ahead of the curve’ in terms of the foreseeable growth and expansion happening in the region. For this reason, SCC will be well-placed to service businesses that require personalized and effective solutions for their communication needs.

About Smart Choice Communications

Smart Choice Communications takes pride in consistently providing their clients with an unsurpassable level of expertise and support with a unique portfolio of solutions, including UCaaS, software solutions, collaboration services, network security and managed physical security. They have grown to become one of the largest Hosted PBX business/SIP providers in North America and have won numerous awards for their advanced platform & proprietary network that delivers flexible, cost-effective services and facilitates enterprise-grade quality and reliability.

As a single point of contact, they help clients in multiple industries choose the right telecom technology solutions, including those in healthcare, construction, legal, banking and financial, retail and real estate as well as some of the world’s most recognizable brands that rely on SCC for custom-built solutions. Their fully-redundant network, expert design, around-the-clock support and cost-effective solutions make it is easy to see why SCC are the smartest choice.

