Smart Brand Aohi Releases Magcube 65W Charger – One Is Enough for All Smart Devices

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aohi is introducing a newest gallium nitride USB-C charger – Magcube 65W, offers fast charging speed for all smart devices, commonly used for Apple and Android devices can be charged, such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, etc. Meantime, it supports PD2.0, PD3.0, QC2.0, QC3.0, QC4.0+, PPS, Apple 2.4 and BC1.2 charging protocols.

What you need to know about Aohi Magcube 65W charger set?

1. Compact yet powerful, high-speed charging

60% smaller than the Apple original 61W charger, not occupied and easy to carry. Fully charge the MacBook Pro 13 in 1.5 hours, charge the iPhone 12 for 60% in just 30 minutes, which is 4 times faster than the Apple 5W portable charger.

2. Real-time Power digital Display

The coolest accessory of Magcube 65W charger, it could help to monitor the charging speed directly with the exclusive visible cable, you can see the charging input power more intuitively.

3. Visible safe and fast charging

It is so amazing that an indicator light is equipped in such a mini charger, which makes it convenient to check charging status. When it comes to the Amber breathing light, it indicates your device is under fast charging status; solid blue under standard charging status, and solid green under trickle charging status.

4. Same chip as Apple, powered by newestGaN tech

Aohi says Magcube 65W also comes with the Chipset from Power Integration, which is Apple original charger supplier, and improves internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat.

Who Is the Aohi Magcube 65W Wall Charger For?

  • Ideal for those who have fast-charging cell phones with bulky bricks
  • Works well with smartphones, tablets and laptops
  • Perfect tech accessory for those who often go out for work or travel

Price and Availability

The Aohi Magcube 65W charger set is available in Aohi official website and US Amazon store. Versions for UK and EU customers will be available soon.

About Aohi

Aohi, an independent brand of listed company Aohai Technology (SHZ: 002993), aims to apply innovative techniques to develop charging devices, to provide complementary and valued added smart devices, services and solutions to the charging industry.

To charge, to explore, Aohi is dedicated to empowering the smart world and delivering an exceptional smart life experience.

