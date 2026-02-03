Slip Robotics Brings Autonomous Loading to More Routes with SlipLift

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slip Robotics announced SlipLift, a new platform designed to extend autonomous trailer loading and unloading beyond short-haul, high-frequency routes to heavier freight, regional distribution, and last mile delivery applications. SlipLift brings Slip’s hallmark speed, safety, and simplicity to a broader set of dock operations without requiring changes to facilities, trailers, or IT infrastructure.

SlipLift is a core architectural shift that decouples the robot from the payload. This approach delivers SlipBot-level speed, safety, and labor savings while allowing fewer robots to cover more docks, resulting in faster and more predictable dock operations.

“ We’ve always focused on removing uncertainty at the dock,” said Chris Smith, CEO of Slip Robotics. “ SlipLift extends that philosophy. Customers get fast, repeatable load and unload times across more routes, without adding robots or complexity.”

Slip Robotics introduced SlipBot to solve short-haul, high-frequency, closed-loop loading. In those environments, SlipBot enables trailers to be loaded and unloaded in five minutes, delivering fast, highly consistent dock turns that make operations predictable. SlipLift builds directly on that foundation, extending Slip’s robots-as-a-service model to routes and applications where payload weight, route length, or dock variability previously limited automation.

As Slip worked with customers across manufacturing, distribution, and logistics, a clear pattern emerged.

“ We kept hearing the same thing from customers,” said Smith. “ They wanted the same fast, predictable dock turns we deliver today, but for heavier freight and more routes. SlipLift came directly out of those conversations—it’s about meeting customers where their operations actually are.”

Heavy short-haul, high-velocity operations such as food and beverage, packaging and paper products, and dense automotive assemblies benefit from SlipLift’s support for payloads up to 20,000 pounds, enabling automation for heavier freight while maintaining fast, consistent dock turns.

Regional and medium-haul distribution networks, including consumer packaged goods, cold chain hubs, and furniture distribution, can use fewer robots to service more doors. Decoupling robots from individual shipments allows automation to scale across multi-site networks without requiring a robot at every door.

Last-mile delivery operations benefit from SlipLift’s ability to pre-stage freight ahead of daily routes. Morning load-outs can be completed in minutes, enabling more deliveries per day while reducing driver dwell time and congestion at the dock.

“ Pre-staging changes the economics of last-mile loading,” said Lauren Marneni, Head of Product at Slip Robotics. “ When freight is ready on a SlipCarrier, loading becomes a quick, repeatable process instead of a daily scramble.”

SlipLift operates through a simple, repeatable workflow. A SlipLift picks up a loaded SlipCarrier from the dock, autonomously places it inside a trailer or box truck, and exits before repeating the process until the load is complete. Operators remain outside the trailer using a handheld controller, while the robot handles navigation, alignment, and placement.

“ Our goal was to make autonomy feel natural for operators,” added Marneni. “ The operator stays in control, but the robot does the hard, dangerous work inside the trailer. That’s how you improve safety without slowing things down.”

SlipCarriersare a key enabler of this flexibility. Instead of modifying robots to handle new freight types, SlipCarrierscan be customized to support different payloads, simplifying configuration and expansion. When empty, SlipCarriersstack up, saving dock space and enabling efficient transport.

“ SlipLift lets customers scale automation without scaling complexity,” said Smith. “ We’re delivering faster and more predictable dock operations, keeping people out of trailers, and making deployment as simple as rolling the system onto the dock.”

SlipLift will be showcased publicly at Manifest 2026, followed by MODEX 2026, with initial deployments underway and broader availability planned throughout the year. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.sliprobotics.com.

Slip Robotics empowers people to auto-load and auto-unload any truck in 5 minutes using automated loading robots -- at any dock, with any type of freight, in any trailer, and with zero Wi-Fi or IT integration required. Slip helps organizations reduce variability at the dock while improving throughput, safety, and operational predictability across supply chains. Companies across North America use SlipBots in 24/7 production operations, including John Deere, GE Appliances, Nissan, Valeo, and more.

