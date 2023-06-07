Slingshot Aerospace Hires Former Spaceport Cornwall Head Melissa Quinn and Former Axiom Space Counsel Megan Sieffert

Melissa Quinn will be General Manager of Seradata, a Slingshot Aerospace company, following Tim Fuller’s retirement on July 1, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slingshot Aerospace, the space data and tracking company dedicated to improving spaceflight safety and optimizing orbital operations, has announced two renowned space industry executives to its leadership team. Former Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Quinn, has joined Slingshot Seradata on June 1, 2023 and will succeed Tim Fuller as General Manager when he retires on July 1, 2023. On June 12th, former NASA Office of Inspector General attorney-adviser and Axiom Space Associate General Counsel, Megan Sieffert, will join Slingshot as General Counsel.

Melissa Quinn, General Manager of Slingshot Seradata

Quinn brings a wealth of space operations experience and a deep understanding of the industry to her new role at Slingshot Aerospace. As General Manager of Seradata, Quinn will drive the company’s global expansion and amplify the combined offerings of Seradata and Slingshot, building on the foundation established by Slingshot’s strategic acquisition of Seradata in June 2022. Seradata is Slingshot Aerospace’s industry-leading launch and satellite database which tracks every launch dating back to Sputnik and empowers organizations with comprehensive and actionable insights. Throughout her career, Quinn has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a remarkable ability to navigate the evolving landscape of the space industry. Her contributions at Spaceport Cornwall were instrumental in advancing the development of the UK space industry resulting in conducting the country’s first launch this year.

“Melissa’s pioneering work in establishing the UK’s first spaceport, coupled with her passion for space, purpose-driven leadership, aerospace expertise, and strong business acumen, make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her dedication to advancing women in tech further aligns with our values and mission. I’m excited about the dynamism she will bring to expanding Seradata’s capabilities and broadening Slingshot’s global reach,” said Melanie Stricklan, CEO of Slingshot Aerospace.

Quinn also has a passion for fostering the future of the space industry through outreach to young girls interested in STEM careers. Quinn was instrumental in leading Spaceport’s STEM initiative, which led to the organization being awarded the Educational Project of the Year award by the Satellite Innovation Group in 2022.

“I am thrilled to join Slingshot Aerospace because they are at the forefront of revolutionizing successful, safe and responsible space operations, which is near and dear to my heart,” said Quinn. “I will build on Tim’s legacy at Seradata, and will further deliver unparalleled insights to our customers, benefiting their operations, and ultimately, all of us here on Earth. That’s why I am here, and that’s why I’m proud to be a Slingshooter.”

Quinn holds a Master of Science Degree from the London School of Economics. She is a recognized thought leader in the space industry and has been a keynote speaker at numerous industry conferences and events.

Quinn will succeed Fuller who has been instrumental in leading Seradata since 2013. Fuller formed Seradata Limited at the end of 2013 and facilitated the management buy out of Flightglobal Ascend’s satellites and launch database, formerly called SpaceTrak. Fuller significantly expanded the Serdata customer base in the manufacturing, insurance, governmental and launch provider sectors of the space industry.

“Tim’s exemplary product and the remarkable growth he spurred at Seradata caught our eye and catalyzed Slingshot’s acquisition,” said Stricklan. “Tim’s industry influence and leadership is substantial and we deeply appreciate his contributions. We anticipate a seamless transition between Tim and Melissa, and wish Tim nothing but the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Megan Sieffert, General Counsel

Sieffert will join Slingshot Aerospace on June 12, 2023 as General Counsel. Sieffert brings to the Slingshot team a unique legal perspective regarding the new space sector with a wealth of experience in both the government space industry and commercial space market. Her expertise will be instrumental in navigating the complex legal landscape within the global space technology environment.

Before joining Slingshot Aerospace, Sieffert served as a Spaceflight Counsel, Associate General Counsel for Axiom Space, a company operating the world’s first fully commercial private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS) and building the world’s first international commercial space station. Prior to that, she was the Attorney-Adviser at the Office of Inspector General for NASA where she led teams investigating fraud, waste, and abuse across NASA’s major programs including crew transportation to low Earth orbit, operations and research aboard the ISS, and spacesuits.

“We were immediately drawn to Megan’s extensive legal, operational, and economic space experience,” said Stricklan. “Her impressive credentials from Axiom Space and NASA are truly remarkable and will play a crucial role in fueling our business growth, supporting global clients, and empowering our internal teams – all are pivotal to expanding our global presence and achieving overall business success.”

Sieffert holds a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Southern California. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a passion for innovation and a solid dedication to achieving legal excellence in the aerospace sector. Her combination of legal acumen and industry insight will play a vital role in supporting Slingshot Aerospace’s strategic initiatives.

“Slingshot is solving some of the most significant obstacles for commercializing Earth’s orbit and faces many unique and challenging legal questions that I am excited to work with the team to address,” said Sieffert. “Our work will be an important foundation for future space capabilities which will drive the nation into the future, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an incredible team. Slingshot Aerospace is a leader in spaceflight safety and orbital operations with a passionate and thoughtful leadership team. Joining Slingshot at this point in its development provides a life changing opportunity to make a substantial impact on space sustainability, assuring that operations on and off the planet are conducted efficiently and safely.”

About Slingshot Aerospace

Slingshot Aerospace is a space tech company that develops data, simulation, and analytics products to optimize space missions, reduce on-orbit risk, and enhance situational awareness for governments and private space organizations globally. The company’s platform combines trusted data sources, including the Slingshot Global Sensor Network and the Slingshot Seradata database, to digitize the space domain. This empowers customers to make confident decisions and achieve clarity in the complex space domain, driving space sustainability and improving mission effectiveness. Slingshot Aerospace was launched in 2017 and has offices in Austin, TX, El Segundo, CA, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins, CO.

Visit slingshotaerospace.com and follow Slingshot Aerospace on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The Slingshot Aerospace media kit, including photos, can be found HERE.

Contacts

Kylee Keskerian



+1-419-822-6417, kylee@futuristacommunications.com